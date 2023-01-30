Canyon County jail file photo

Inmates go about their daily routine at the Canyon County Jail, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate. 

A deputy located the inmate, a 33-year-old male, unresponsive in his cell at around 6 a.m. Saturday at the Dale G. Haile Detention Center in Caldwell, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

