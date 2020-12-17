CALDWELL — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting death of a convenience store clerk in Notus six years after the man's killing.
Christopher Reese was working the night shift at a Jackson's Food Store on Dec. 17, 2014, when two masked gunmen entered and shot the 25-year-old. The men used a handcart to remove and steal a safe from behind the counter. They also stole Reese's car from the parking lot.
Both the car and safe were later found off of Purple Sage Road, just north of Caldwell, a few hours after the fatal shooting. But the individuals responsible remain at large.
In a news release issued Thursday — the 6-year anniversary of Reese's murder — the sheriff's office said detectives have investigated more than a thousand tips and leads in the case, which remains high-priority for the agency.
“My heart continues to go out to the family and friends of Mr. Reese, and I want nothing more than to bring them the closure they so desperately need,” Sheriff Kieran Donahue said in the release. “This was almost certainly a planned, meticulous attack, and not some random act of violence like many of the homicides we see in this area. That’s why finding these two suspects and holding them accountable to the fullest extent of the law remains the number one priority for my office.”
Surveillance footage shows the first suspect in a camouflaged jacket and gray-hooded sweatshirt, carrying an assault rifle in his hands. He is described as roughly 6-feet tall, with a medium to thick build. The second suspect wore jeans, dark colored sweatshirt and a handgun holstered to his side. He is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall, with a medium to thick build. Both men also wore masks and tan/brown military-style boots.
The sheriff's office said detectives haven't ruled out whether there were other individuals involved in the homicide. The agency asks anyone with information to contact detectives at 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Jackson's Food Store also is offering a $100,000 reward for details leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.