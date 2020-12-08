CANYON COUNTY — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying the person responsible for a February hit and run that left a Nampa man with serious injuries.
The incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 in the area of East Locust Lane and Ivy Drive, south of Nampa. The sheriff's office said Donald Moala, 30, had been walking eastbound along the edge of the road when he was struck by a white, 2014-2018 Toyota Tundra.
The sheriff's office said Moala sustained a fractured chest cavity and eye socket, as well as a broken jaw, multiple broken ribs and multiple other severe injuries. He spent five days in the ICU after the incident, and continues to receive treatment for several of his injuries.
Based on evidence collected at the scene, the sheriff's office believes the Tundra would've been damaged on the passenger side headlight and front fender area following the hit and run.
The sheriff's office asks anyone with information, particularly auto-body shops in the area that might have worked on a white Tundra earlier this year, to contact detectives at 208-454-7480.