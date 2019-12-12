Two passengers in a car were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
According to a tweet from the sheriff's office, deputies investigated a crash that occurred just after 8 a.m. Thursday on Kuna-Mora Road. It appeared the driver, who was later transported to an area hospital, lost control while driving around a curve. The car rolled into a ditch and hit a power pole.
Two passengers were killed in the crash, according to police.
The identities of the driver and passengers have not been released.
Kuna-Mora Road was closed for several hours near the Interstate 84 exit while deputies investigated the crash. The road was opened in mid-afternoon.
