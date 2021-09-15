BOISE — Boise’s Shelter Better Task Force on Friday delivered to Mayor Lauren McLean its final report on housing the city’s homeless population.
After weekly meetings over nearly two months, the task force, which was convened in July, made a number of recommendations covering best practices, community criteria and recommendations to leadership for a future shelter or shelters.
Courtney Washburn, McLean’s chief of staff who chaired the task force, told Boise City Council members Tuesday that none of the 20 task force members were “100% happy” with the report.
“The recommendations represent a majority, not the full consensus, of the task force members,” Washburn said.
The task force, formed by McLean, was charged with preparing a recommendation for a site and a tally of best practices for sheltering Boise’s homeless population. McLean formed the task force after Interfaith Sanctuary publicized plans to build a new, expanded shelter on West State Street. Those plans have received significant pushback from potential neighbors.
As part of its report, the task force recommended, most importantly, that the city needs a shelter to house Boiseans that are currently homeless. An analysis found the number of total beds needed is 579.
Additionally, there are very few properties within the city that can accommodate a shelter. City staff conducted a land scan of 56 available properties and found only three that met necessary criteria (located in Boise, meets zoning rules, ample space). The group concluded that Interfaith Sanctuary’s proposed West State Street shelter is the best location.
As for shelter best practices, the task force recommended Boise have a low-barrier shelter and employ a housing first approach, meaning a shelter should have minimal requirements for entry, and it should not be a permanent solution for housing.
The task force considered community criteria for choosing a site for a shelter as well. There should be a “community engagement board,” to serve as an intermediary for neighbors, shelter leaders and city officials, the task force recommended. Additionally, the community expects a “proactive safety and emergency plan” and a “good neighbor agreement,” a mechanism “for mutual accountability” between the shelter and neighborhood.
To leadership — those public and private bodies engaged in selecting sites for homeless shelters — the task force said, “not siting a new emergency shelter is not an option moving forward.”
The report urges Our Path Home, a public-private partnership in Ada County that seeks to provide permanent housing for people who are homeless, to develop criteria for choosing a shelter site while also investing in housing alternatives.
And to the city, the task force recommended addressing shelters in the city’s zoning code.
One issue on which task force members could not find consensus is residential buffers. A required 300-foot buffer between a shelter and residential buildings is a consideration in the city’s current zoning code rewrite process, Washburn said. The task force could only recommend keeping the community involved in that decision.
City Council President Elaine Clegg, a non-voting task force member, said of the report, “I hope that this information provides us a basis to go forward and see if we cant find a collaborative solution.” And she thanked task force members.
“They put a lot of effort into this, they spent a lot of time, they put a lot of thought into it,” Clegg said. “I was really impressed with how diligent everyone was in attempting to sift through all this information and figure out not just how to serve their own needs but how to serve our community’s needs.”
Washburn said she expects Interfaith Sanctuary to restart the permitting process for the West State Street location, which was paused when the task force convened.
To read the full report, visit bit.ly/3zcfhCn.