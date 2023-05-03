BOISE — Lori Vallow’s murder trial continued at the Ada County Courthouse on Wednesday with key moments coming from the testimony of family and a former friend who claimed Vallow allegedly threatened to kill her.
Vallow is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7, and of Tammy Daybell, the late wife of her husband, Chad Daybell.
Audrey Barattiero took the stand and gave a tearful testimony about her relationship and interactions with Lori, a woman whom Chad had asked her to befriend. She knew Lori and Chad from the Preparing a People religious conferences she attended.
She spoke about how as she continued to get to know Lori, she became increasingly uncomfortable. The first time she was present for a "casting" on Charles Vallow, Lori's late husband. Castings were said to be done by Lori and Chad's followers in order to remove evil spirits that had taken over mortal bodies. She said she thought the group was just going to say a prayer. When the casting began, people started chanting about knives and fire. She said she didn’t know what to do, so she stayed silent. Barattiero left as soon as the casting was over.
Lori and her niece Melani Pawlowski went to visit Baratiero in Missouri in October 2019. Baratiero said things were going great and then Lori brought up the idea of "working on" Tammy because she had a bad spirit inside her.
“I told them I did not want to help and I did not want to participate, and she highly pressured me saying ‘you’re supposed to be my friend, you’re supposed to be helping me,'” Barratierro said through tears.
Barattiero said she told them she would say a prayer for Tammy. She prayed, asking God if Tammy needed help, for him to help her. She prayed Tammy would feel the love of God.
A few times in the fall of 2019, she asked Lori how Tylee was doing and toward the end of the friendship, Lori said, “she doesn’t talk to me very much these days.”
Barattiero said Chad told her about his vision that Tammy would die before she was 50. He had a plan to get remarried to Lori. Barattiero said she asked Chad if he had talked to Tammy and his children about marrying Lori and he indicated he had talked to Tammy about it.
Barattiero got emotional on the stand as she recalled Tammy’s death. She said she was in Hawaii with Melani and Lori at the time. She said Lori told her Tammy had passed away in her sleep.
"At the end of the friendship, when I heard Chad Daybell say something to the effect of, 'why is the body still alive?' I realized that they had a strategy even further,” Barattiero said. “That they didn't intend for the person to be helped — they didn't want the person to live."
She said she had wanted to go home from Hawaii because she was uncomfortable, but Lori was leaving and Barattiero didn’t want Melani to be alone. Lori had told Barattiero her niece was going through a hard time. So Barattiero traveled with Melani back to Rexburg so she wouldn’t be alone on the trip.
While she was in Rexburg, she went to pay her condolences in person to Garth Daybell, Tammy's son, because she knew he was very close to his mom.
Barattiero said Lori and Chad were very romantic toward each other while she was there.
During cross-examination, Barattiero told defense attorney Jim Archibald she called police after she dissolved her friendship with Lori and Chad when she left Idaho because she thought she could be in danger.
Upon the prosecution’s redirect, she said Lori had threatened her life as she went to pack her bags to leave. She alleged Lori said she would cut up Barattiero and said something about trash bags and that she would bury her. J.J.’s body was found wrapped in plastic bags and Tylee was found dismembered.
Barattiero claimed Lori told her something about being on the scene and watching someone take their last breaths.
Archibald, upon another cross-examination, asked Barattiero repeatedly why she hadn't brought this up earlier and essentially if she was lying under oath. He asked if she expected the jury to believe that she didn’t make this “last crap up.” But Barattiero held her ground on the claims.
Barattiero said she didn't say this in her previous testimony or in front of the grand jury because she was so scared because Lori allegedly told her if she ever told anyone about this she would come find her in the dark of night.
Ian Pawlowski took to the stand as the final witness of the day, although it was unclear if he would be allowed to at first. Ian is married to Melani, who shared a very close relationship with her aunt.
Before he took the stand, it was made known that Melani, who is also set to testify, had come forward about breaking the exclusionary rule in place — either viewing, listening or reading about the trial proceedings before she took the stand. The defense said because she and Ian are married, she most likely shared what she found out with him.
Ian, upon being questioned, said his wife did not listen to proceedings but saw some headlines and got some information about her ex-husband Brandon Boudreaux's testimony as there is ongoing litigation between the two of them. He said she did not share anything she had heard with him and had only seen headlines about the case. He was permitted to testify.
Ian said he met Lori less than a dozen times and Chad even fewer than that. He said Lori told him about people being possessed, locking Satan away and casting out spirits. He said Melani told him about the light and dark spirit scales that the group believed in. Ian called this teaching “alarming” and while he was open to Lori’s beliefs at first he decided after a few days they weren’t for him, especially when she started saying certain law enforcement officers were possessed and started calling people zombies.
Shortly after he married Melani, she dumped all her fears on him. When he woke up the next day he couldn't find his daughter for about 15 minutes and was terrified. Ian said he decided this was something he didn't want to mess with. He went to law enforcement on Dec. 5, 2019 and agreed to record conversations with Lori and Chad without their knowledge.
The prosecution will conduct a cross-examination of Ian Pawlowski on Thursday. It is unknown at this point whether Melani Pawlowski will be able to testify.