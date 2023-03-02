State Affairs Hearing

Rep. Brent J. Crane, chair of the House State Affairs Committee, listens to testimony during a hearing at the State Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — A bill restricting "sexual exhibitions," which opponents viewed as largely attacking drag shows and freedom of expression, will head to the House floor.

House State Affairs approved the bill Thursday morning; Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, will sponsor it on the House floor.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments