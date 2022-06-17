Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, is this weekend.
Here are some events taking place in the Treasure Valley to celebrate:
• Juneteenth Idaho is putting on two celebrations. The first is on Saturday at Julia Davis Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to everyone in the community. There will be performers, food, music, vendors, a car raffle and a bounce house, according to a post on the group’s Facebook page.
The second event takes place on Sunday at the Idaho Botanical Garden from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Organizers have said this event is solely for the Black and African communities in the area. There will be yoga and dance classes, gift-giving, music and food.
• According to UNation.com, Neurolux Lounge will be hosting Afro-American night on Saturday. The event has been dubbed the “Boise Juneteenth afterparty” and will feature afrobeat music all night long starting at 9 p.m. and running until 2 a.m. Tickets are $5. Neurolux is located at 111 North 11th St. in Boise.
• On Sunday at The Lounge at the End of the Universe, Juneteenth Comedy, starring Quartez Wynn kicks off at 8 p.m., according to AllEvents.in. Tickets are $10. Wynn is a regular at The Comedy Store in La Jolla, Calif. and The Comedy Palace in San Diego, Calif. The Lounge at the end of the Universe is located at 2417 W. Bank Dr. in Boise.
• The Balcony Club is hosting the Juneteenth Emancipation Show on Saturday at 8 p.m. According to AllEvents.in, the drag show features an all people-of-color cast. Tickets are $5 and available at the door. All of the door sales will be donated to local POC-run organizations. The Balcony Club is located at 150 N 8th St., Suite 226 in Boise.
• There is also a Juneteenth Open Mic virtual event on Saturday. Performers will be given time to read poetry and sing via Zoom. Local vendors will also be highlighted during the event. Once all the performers are finished, everyone will vote on their favorites. The winner with the most votes will receive $25 via Cash App. More information can be found at AllEvents.in.