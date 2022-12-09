Tom Vilsack

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, at the Ronald Reagan Building, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. Vilsack announced Tuesday that the department has allocated $981 million for 242 projects to help create new and improved market opportunities and expanded essential services for rural communities and businesses across the country; seven of those projects are located in Idaho.

 AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Originally published Dec. 7 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Tuesday that the department has allocated $981 million for 242 projects to help create new and improved market opportunities and expanded essential services for rural communities and businesses across the country, according to a press release. Seven of those projects are located in Idaho.

