USDA to allow more local food in school lunches

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded Boise State University $16.1 million to develop ways for school districts to source more local food.

The grant, awarded to the university’s Center for School and Community Partnerships, is the largest single sponsored project award in the university’s history, according to a press release from the university. The university is one of four that is receiving the funding to work on the School Food Systems Transformation Challenge Sub-Grants Initiative.

