Matt Wissel, Wissel Farms

Matt Wissel, the lead farmer at Wissel Farms in Nampa, showcases his field during an Idaho Preferred media tour. The family-owned business grows vegetables and fruits including green beans, watermelon, sweet corn, cabbage, pumpkins and winter squashes.

 Mia Maldonado / Idaho Capital Sun

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Sept. 9 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Last week marked the beginning of “Idaho Preferred Month,” a month-long initiative to promote food and agricultural products made in Idaho.

Each year, the governor declares the month of September Idaho Preferred Month because it is the peak harvest season. This month, farmers, stores and Idaho Preferred, a state program, partnered to promote local products that rank the Gem State seventh in the U.S. for agricultural goods and food product exports per capita.

Recommended for you

Load comments