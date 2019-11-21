Idaho State Police investigated a multiple-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 84 Thursday afternoon.
Around 4:18 p.m., Brigham Anderson, 19, of Meridian, was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry near the Maple Grove Underpass at milepost 48.5 when he left his lane and struck several other cars:
- A 2012 Subaru Impreza, driven by Destynee Dougherty, 27, of Nampa
- A 1997 Dodge pickup, drive by William Johnson, 52, of Nampa
- A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, towing a 2017 C&B Quality Trailer Works enclosed trailer, driven by Luis Islas, 26, of Boise
- A 2010 Subaru Forester, driven by Daniel Edmonds, 29, of Boise
- A 2007 Mercedes CL5, driven by Sharon L. Bisgaard, 72, of Eagle
- A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, pulling a 2018 P.J. Trailer, driven by James Broomhall, 52, of Nampa
- A 2012 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Lori Perry, 48, of Boise
- A 2004 Toyota Camry, driven by Ambrelle Palmer, 32, of Bend, Oregon
- A 2017 Ram pickup, driven by Justin Hannah, 39, of Nampa
Bisgaard was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise via ground ambulance. Anderson was driven by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Meridian.
All involved wore seatbelts. The incident blocked I-84 for about 17 minutes, and remained partially obstructed for an additional hour and a half as crews cleared the scene.
The crash is under investigation.