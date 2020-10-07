Senior Fair 2020 is still happening
The 14th annual Senior Fair is a free health and wellness expo focused on senior citizens in the community and their families 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 10 at the Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Spectra, the providers of Venue Management, have announced the design of the event has changed in order to provide senior residents a safe way to attend the event with social distancing measures through a curb side service set up. Seniors will drive up to the event and get their free tote full of information and goodies, according to a press release, then they can park in a designated parking area and request the vendors they would like to meet with. Each vendor will come out and meet with the seniors in the parking lot, where the senior residents can stay in their vehicles, and can discuss insurance, healthy living, finances, home care, assisted living, future planning and more.
More information is at nampaciviccenter.com or by calling 208-468-5500. The event is sponsored by Humana, Idaho Press and MediGold.
“We have never seen anything like what happened in the past few months. Now more than ever we need to take care of our senior population,” James Brown, Nampa Civic Center facility director, said in the release. “They need to be safe, protected, and yet keep going with their lives. Seniors still need to be able to get important information through these challenging times. We had to keep Senior Fair going.”
Wednesday
Online — Ridetober Virtual 5K/10K Challenge. “Dust off your trainers and air up your tires, it’s time to walk, run, or bike the Ridetober Virtual 5K/10K Challenge! The free virtual race can be completed anytime, anywhere until Oct. 11. Register at ridetober.com.
Online — Pout-Pout Fish Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Rediscovered Bookshop 180 N. Eighth St.
Online — Idaho Job Corps information meeting and tour (Nampa), 2 p.m.
Boise — Can’t Wait to Read Festival, 3 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop 180 N. Eighth St.
Online — District 22 candidate forum, 3:30 p.m., Meridian Chamber of Commerce Facebook and YouTube.
Online — Choose Your Own Adventure — Kyandreia Jones, 4 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Nampa — Geeko Labs, 4:30 p.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Online — The College of Western Idaho (CWI) Foundation: Opening Doors Benefit Event, 7 p.m. Online Auction bidding available until Oct. 14. “Plan to join us online for an inspirational evening recognizing our donors, scholarship recipients, and all the amazing things happening at CWI.”
Boise — The Blue City Mic, 8 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.