Senator Chuck Winder, R-Boise, speaks Jan. 5, 2022 at the Idaho State Capitol.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Republican Senate leaders are trying to call the Legislature back in session to establish a May presidential primary — unless the party decides to hold a caucus instead.

Another bill to put in place a primary, but in March, is also being circulated by a north Idaho lawmaker.

Abby Lee

Scott Herndon

Melissa Wintrow

