BOISE – The Idaho Senate has voted unanimously, 32-0, on Monday in favor of SB 1312a, the bill to let more-populated counties in Idaho designate high-occupancy vehicle lanes, or carpool lanes.
Currently, state law allows designated HOV lanes only in counties with populations of less than 25,000 that also have a resort city.
COMPASS, the group responsible for regional transportation planning in the Treasure Valley, says it can't even study the lanes as an option for the valley's traffic congestion unless the state changes the restriction currently in the law.
The bill is co-sponsored by Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston; and Rep. Rob Mason, D-Boise. To become law, the bill still would need to clear a House committee, pass the full House, and receive the governor's signature.