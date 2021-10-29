BOISE — Voter-approved supplemental property tax levies that fill state funding gaps for local school districts would be phased out, under a proposal unveiled to lawmakers Friday, in favor of shifting a set percentage of existing state sales taxes into a new fund for schools.
“It gives a greater certainty of future funding for our school districts while at the same time shifting from property tax to sales tax for those funds,” Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, who chairs the Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee, told the Legislature’s interim property tax committee. “I want school districts to take a look at it and see what they think.”
Last year, voter-approved supplemental levies for schools totaled $216 million, according to Legislative Budget Director Keith Bybee.
Rice’s proposal would shift a half percentage point of Idaho’s 6% sales tax, off the top – around $180 million in today’s figures – to a new fund for schools. It would be allocated out to all school districts on the basis of student numbers. Those with approved supplemental levies could keep charging them, but they’d be reduced by the amount of aid the district gets from the new fund; no new ones would be allowed. And if voters declined to renew a levy for two straight years, the school district would lose the authority to levy at all.
In addition, supplemental levies would cease when the amount of state aid to the district equals the amount of levies, as calculated on Jan. 1, 2022.
A year and a half earlier, Rice unveiled a proposal to raise Idaho’s sales tax from 6% to 7% and use the additional $280 million a year that would raise to replace supplemental levies for schools. But he noted Friday that Idaho now has a huge budget surplus. “I think it’s a good year to consider this kind of concept, because we don’t have to increase the sales tax,” he said. “This should be, I think, one of those tax relief discussions.”
With Idaho’s annual sales tax proceeds currently around $2.2 billion, the proposal would shift around $180 million to schools, an amount that would grow each year as sales tax proceeds grow with the economy.
That money currently goes to the state general fund, which funds everything from schools to prisons, and an array of other uses, including revenue-sharing to cities and counties and, as of this year, an $80 million-plus annual shift to the Idaho Transportation Department for roads. Rice said he’d offset the shift in part by eliminating the current “tax relief fund” that’s been collecting all of Idaho’s online sales taxes and holding them. That fund last year collected $135.9 million, and it’s currently accumulating at a rate of about $26 million a month, Bybee said.
To date, the only major expenditure that’s been made from the tax relief fund since it started collecting all online sales taxes in 2019 was $180 million to cover this year’s one-time income tax rebates, part of a big income tax relief bill.
Under Rice’s proposal, online sales taxes would go through the usual distribution formulas and to the state general fund, like all other sales taxes.
The proposal drew mixed reviews from lawmakers on the panel. “I like some things in this,” said Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, who added that she believes the online sales tax proceeds should have been routed to schools long ago.
But said she was “deeply concerned” about removing the authority for school districts to pass voter-approved supplemental tax levies.
“We have heard clearly that supplemental levies are no longer supplemental, they’re what’s keeping the lights on,” Necochea said. “The Idaho Legislature and the state has not provided adequate funding. So I would like to see a concept of this where we keep that authority as a fallback, not slowly chip it away and abolish it.”
Rice said one benefit of the proposal is it would provide additional funds to all districts, including those that currently aren’t able to pass supplemental levies. “Many of those are poor districts,” he said.
Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, said, “In my area, we have really frugal school districts. Most of them don’t have supplementals, and they run on a shoestring and they run tight. And consequently sometimes they lose teachers to Wyoming or other areas. … I see this as a real plus to school districts in my area, because they’ll be able to get money that they really need.”
Rice said the new fund would be in addition to state funding that already goes out to schools through the public school budget, though there’s no way to guarantee future lawmakers wouldn’t decrease the school budget to offset the new funds.
“I have quite a bit of faith in the members of our joint (budget) committee, that they would recognize that cutting the education budget to make up for it would probably get them voted out of office,” Rice said.
He invited public comments from anyone interested in the idea, pro or con.
It was the most detailed of an array of proposals discussed by the interim committee on Friday, for everything from restricting urban renewal districts from including residential property to restricting fund balances that local governments could accumulate. At its next meeting on Nov. 19, the panel will hear a presentation about impact fees and how they can help growth pay for itself.
“We are essentially brainstorming in public,” Rice said as the committee’s meeting opened. “We can put stuff out, kick the tires, and just see what will work or what’s most likely to work on some of these ideas.”
Necochea said after the meeting that the proposal reminds her of then-Gov. Jim Risch’s bill in 2006, passed during a summer special session, to raise Idaho’s sales tax from 5% to 6% while eliminating property tax levies for school maintenance and operations, “but without generating any new revenue.”
“We’re in a really good year fiscally today,” she said, “but we will have leaner times ahead.”
She also questioned why the panel wasn’t considering increasing the homeowner’s exemption to offset the increasing burden of Idaho’s property tax on homeowners, as residential values continue to grow far faster than those of other types of taxable property, including business and commercial property.
“I think we’re ignoring the low-hanging fruit,” she said.
Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, called for reviving a bill he introduced a couple of years ago that didn’t advance, to grant a new property tax exemption to homeowners age 65 and older that’s equal to the increase in their home’s assessed value each year. “It’d put a cap on it,” he said.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, called for increasing the “circuit breaker” property tax break for needy seniors, whether at the state level or by local option.
Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, cautioned that new restrictions on urban renewal could hinder affordable housing development.
Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, called for increasing the frequency of state payments to local governments to put them in a better cash-flow position, so they wouldn’t need to rely as much on large fund balances.
“If there was a magic bullet, we would’ve shot it by now,” declared Addis, who co-chairs the interim committee. He said lawmakers must address property tax relief “one bite of the apple at a time.”
The panel plans two more meetings before lawmakers convene their annual session in January.