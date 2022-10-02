Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested races and contests on Idaho’s November general election ballot.

BOISE — Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo has held elected office since 1984, serving first in the state Senate, then the U.S. House, and now as Idaho’s senior U.S. senator, seeking a fifth six-year term.

Sen. Mike Crapo (copy)

Sen. Mike Crapo
David Roth mug with full permissions

David Roth
Scott 'Oh' Cleveland mug with full permission

Scott "Oh" Cleveland
Idaho Sierra Law submitted mug

Idaho Sierra Law
Ray Writz

Ray Writz

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Recommended for you

Load comments