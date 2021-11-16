BOISE — The only measure to pass both houses of the Idaho Legislature since it reconvened on Monday is a non-binding memorial to Congress and the president disapproving of the Biden Administration’s proposed vaccine mandates.
Senators debated and passed SJM 105 on Tuesday morning; the House then passed the measure without debate late Tuesday afternoon.
“This is an effort on behalf of this body, and the body across the way should they join in this memorial, with us to make a very forceful statement about our position on presidential mandates related to COVID-19,” Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder said as he opened the debate in the Senate.
“What we’re trying to do in this is basically say it’s wrong. It’s not up to the president,” Winder said. “This is a significant overreach of the executive’s authority into the operations of personal lives and the operations of laws within the states.”
The memorial states, “The Idaho Legislature strongly opposes the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for federal workers and contractors as well as the proposed requirements for large employers and health care employers to require vaccination and testing as erosions of the freedom and liberty of the people of this state and nation.”
Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, questioned whether the memorial as written included members of the military; Winder said yes. Woodward said that was a concern. “I am also a former military member,” he said, and recalled, “Submariners all had their wisdom teeth out prior to going to sea,” because of the risk that an unanticipated problem could compromise their mission. “People who go to the desert get a series of shots,” that those serving elsewhere don’t get. Members of the military follow orders, he said.
Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said he appreciated Woodward’s comments. “We do have to be very careful in how we draft legislation, and that has been a major concern as we’ve reconvened for this particular portion of the 2021 session,” Anthon said, “that we don’t rush, that we take our time in drafting language.”
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, said the priority should be avoiding illness and death, as well as disruption of schools, from the spread of COVID-19. “I totally get that we don’t like to be told what to do as Idahoans, we are fiercely independent,” he said. “But we have a situation that’s ongoing and it looks like it’s going to be ongoing for a while, and we’re not addressing that issue.”
Winder said the route to overturning the administration’s rules will lie in the U.S. Supreme Court, and that that’s where the various multistate lawsuits over the issue are headed. “This memorial is one more step in that process,” Winder said. The measure was approved on a voice vote.
A Senate committee also heard presentations and testimony on four bills Tuesday, but the committee took no action on them, essentially killing the bills for the reconvened 2021 session. At the start of the hearing, State Affairs Committee Chair Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, said it would be informational only.
“If you don’t have time to really look over legislation, sometimes we have a lot more problems with it than we intended to begin with,” said Lodge, who also noted that the next regular session is scheduled to begin in seven weeks. “We have time to look at this legislation and see what’s going to be in the best interest of all our citizens.”
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, presented a bill to require expeditious spending of Idaho’s federal COVID-19 aid funds, including for assisting with vaccine access. That would include wage reimbursement for workers taking time off to get the vaccine or recover from vaccine symptoms or care for family members having adverse reactions to vaccinations, COVID-19 testing and a number of other approved purposes.
“This is not a bill that is intended to require anyone to vaccinate, it is simply designed to allow those who wish to do so to be able to do so,” Burgoyne said.
The bill also would create a vaccine injury compensation fund. While injuries from COVID-19 vaccines are “exceedingly rare, they do occur,” Burgoyne said, and “the federal vaccine injury program has been widely reported to be dysfunctional with respect to COVID vaccines.”
The bill, which is co-sponsored by Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, also would require COVID-19 funds be spent on bonuses for essential workers, including teachers. Ward-Engelking said Tuesday that teachers are flooding her email inbox with stories about dealing with the coronavirus. In addition to in-person learning, many teachers are completing online lessons with students in quarantine. All the while, some are working second jobs, the senator said.
“Our teachers are at a breaking point,” Ward-Engelking said. “Educators are working harder than they’ve ever worked. Not only are they trying to address the learning lag that they saw last year, but they are serving lunch, eating in the classroom with their students, sanitizing their rooms after the students leave everyday, they’re dealing with late classes because of the bus driver shortage.”
She said Idaho has more than sufficient federal aid funds to send every Idaho teacher a $1,000 bonus before the holidays, which she said would “give them hope.”
Sen. Peter Riggs, R-Post Falls, presented a bill that would make it illegal for an employer to “discriminate against any employee who chooses not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.” It also says that an employer must provide “reasonable accommodation” to an employee who declines the vaccine, including policies requiring COVID-19 testing and the use of personal protective equipment, all of which may be the financial obligation of an employee.
The bill would create a new section of the Health Freedom Act, 2010 legislation that made it illegal to force health care on another individual.
Lodge noted Tuesday that the Health Freedom Act likely protects employees from vaccine mandates already. “I could use this to defend my rights either to be vaccinated or to not be vaccinated,” she said.
Riggs agreed with Lodge but argued that his proposal would protect both employers and employees.
“As much as it seems counter-intuitive, sometimes protecting freedom doesn’t always mean fewer laws,” he said. “The last two years have been tough for everyone, but to add insult to injury, an incredibly adversarial environment has emerged between employers and employees. And more than anything, I want employers and employees to work together to get through this issue themselves, collaboratively.”
Meanwhile, Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, presented two bills that would create exemptions for employer-required vaccines, including for health, religion and personal choice.
Among them is a “natural immunity” exemption. To be granted this exemption, an employee would be required to provide either a positive “polymerase chain reaction (PCR)” test for COVID or a positive serum antibody test from a laboratory showing they have specific antibodies against the COVID-19 virus.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, results from antibody tests should not be used to evaluate a person’s level of immunity or protection from COVID-19.
The Senate committee took public testimony on all four bills, and much of it was in opposition to the measures. Some of those testifying said there should be no exemptions to employer COVID vaccine requirements, and instead there should just be no requirements.
At the close of the hearing, Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said it was “beneficial in lots of ways,” including hearing the opposition to the measures as well as the senators’ comments and concerns. “How do we strike this balance?” he asked. “How do we legislate in such at way that we’re respecting people’s individual rights, yet we’re trying to deal with a health situation that some don’t acknowledge as real, others acknowledge it in a different level of concern?”
“You all make great points,” he said. “And it’s difficult, at least for me, to find that balance.”
The Senate adjourned about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after waiting for the House much of the afternoon; Senate Republicans also met in a closed-door caucus and heard presentations from attorneys about multistate lawsuits over the Biden Administration’s proposed vaccine rules. Before adjourning, the Senate received five House-passed bills, all of which were assigned to the State Affairs Committee, which has a meeting scheduled for 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
Lodge told the Idaho Press she doesn’t know whether she will hold a vote on the bills.
“There’s problems with all of them,” Lodge said. “We can always make things better. When things are rushed, they are not your best product.”
The full Senate is scheduled to reconvene at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.