BOISE — After an hour-long debate Thursday in the waning days of this year’s legislative session, the Senate passed controversial legislation pairing small increases in salaries for Idaho judges with changes to the Idaho Judicial Council and the judge selection process in the state.
The 26-9 vote sends the House-passed bill to the governor’s desk. But House Speaker Scott Bedke, during a Legislative Council meeting less than an hour after the vote, raised the possibility of forming a legislative committee to study the issue, should the bill, HB 782, be vetoed by Gov. Brad Little. “That was a somewhat controversial vote; there won’t be votes to override,” he said.
HB 782 passed the House last Friday on a 44-24 vote, short of the two-thirds margin required to override a veto.
Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, was among senators debating against the bill Thursday. "Let's put some thought into this," she urged the Senate. "Last year it was the executive branch that we were looking at and trying to change some of the powers of the executive branch, and now we're looking at the judiciary. Good senators, think about this. Give this some thought. ... We need to have the branch that's being considered in this legislation have an opportunity for more input."
In other major developments amid the final scramble of the legislative session Thursday, the House killed the budget for the Idaho Commission on Libraries amid concerns about “pornography;” the Senate unanimously passed an amended version of a House bill to change public defense funding and provide some property tax relief, sending it back to the House; the House passed the final piece of the public school budget without debate, including increased literacy funds sought by the governor that could be used for optional full-day kindergarten; and Little issued his second veto of the session.
The Judicial Council bill would expand the council from seven to 11 members and change its makeup, limit members to four-year terms rather than six, and make other changes. The governor, who currently appoints just three of the council’s seven members, would appoint 10, including judge members for whom the courts would submit nominations to the governor. The 11th member would remain the chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court, who chairs the council.
It also would allow the governor to reject a slate of nominees for a judgeship from the Judicial Council on a one-time basis, and get an all-new slate with no repeats.
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, the bill's Senate sponsor, said, "I'm not suggesting that those slates haven't been good. ... If a governor were to see that this slate is not qualified, he shouldn't have to put someone through." She said she thought a governor would use that power "judiciously."
The bill also would require now-anonymous comments from a bar survey on the qualifications of prospective judges to be revealed to candidates, along with their source; and would require the council to submit a public report laying out the reasons for its selections of each nominee.
Lee said that'll make it "a little bit less of a black box."
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, spoke at length against the bill, which the courts have opposed, as have lawyers from around the state. He noted that he went through the Judicial Council process when he applied for a Court of Appeals seat in 2017 and didn't make the short list of nominees.
"I thought it was a very transparent process," Burgoyne said.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said, "This bill unnecessarily interferes with an existing, functioning, nonpartisan process, and this creates a risk of court-packing by the executive branch."
She said it would "create a monumental change to a branch of government who didn't have much say," and said it's "moved through the Legislature at a concerning pace." That's "raising a lot of suspicion on what we're trying to do," she said.
Lodge said, "I see some good this in this legislation, but I also see some concerns."
"I see two things that are very important in one piece of legislation, information about changing the Judicial Council, which has worked well for 50 years, and tying judges' salaries with that, and I just have a lot of heartburn with that,” she said. “They are a third branch of government, and should at least have the courtesy of having their salaries placed in a separate piece of legislation."
"The chief justice has come forth, wants to have a committee, and has invited legislators to serve on this committee to study some of the issues that have been brought out in this proposed legislation," Lodge said. "I think we should be giving him the courtesy, and our judges the courtesy, of having that opportunity to listen to what their concerns are, too."
Marissa Morrison, the governor’s press secretary, said Thursday afternoon that the governor had not yet received the newly passed bill.
As the Legislative Council discussed interim study committees and working groups, Bedke told the council, “I don’t know that that bill gets completely through.”
LIBRARIES BUDGET KILLED
The House narrowly defeated the budget bill for the Idaho Commission for Libraries, which means the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee will have to reconvene and pass another budget bill for the agency. Lawmakers can’t end their session without setting a balanced budget for the state.
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, distributed a copy of a March 2 email from the Idaho Library Association to its members in opposition to HB 666, the librarian bill that subsequently passed the House but didn't advance in the Senate. That bill would have criminalized librarians who allow minors to have access to harmful material.
Young told the House the email contained "a number of false and misleading claims" about HB 666, including that "people just trying to help kids be good readers would have to live in fear of jail time."
"These are professionals and a professional organization who are actively defending their ability to place these materials in sections of the library available to children," Young said. "At this point, Mr. Speaker, in the absence of any change of course on the part of these professional associations, I find this conduct to not only be unprofessional and unacceptable, but I find it to be unfundable. So I will be a 'no.'"
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, the House sponsor of the budget bill, HB 824, noted the email was from an association, not from the Idaho Commission for Libraries. "The Idaho Commission on Libraries is required to abide by Idaho law, not the policy of the Idaho Library Association, or the American Library Association, or any other non-governmental association,” Horman told the House. “A vote for this bill in no way condones the distribution of obscene or pornographic materials."
The budget bill died on a 33-36 vote, though this version of the budget had been revised to remove all funding for e-books for schools and also included intent language requiring the commission to comply with Idaho obscenity laws regarding minors.
PUBLIC DEFENSE AND PROPERTY TAX
The Senate unanimously passed an amended version of a House bill, HB 735a, to set up a phased-in system aimed at shifting Idaho to a state-funded public defense model. The bill diverts $34 million in state funds to go to counties for public defense costs for the next two years, and after that, taps state revenue-sharing funds that would have otherwise gone to cities and counties to fund public defense starting in fiscal year 2025.
Counties would be required to lower their property tax budgets permanently as part of the deal. Backers of the bill, which as amended is now endorsed by both the associations of Idaho cities and counties, estimate that it will result in $34 million a year in county property tax relief statewide, about a 5% to 6% reduction.
The bill also calls for a collaborative process in which stakeholders would work over the summer to develop a permanent state funding model for public defense in Idaho, to be brought back to the Legislature next year for approval.
“We’ve worked really hard to try to fund public defense over the last 10 years,” Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, told the Senate. “This provides an opportunity to fund it adequately.”
HB 735 as amended in the Senate now must return to the House for concurrence in the Senate amendments, and final House passage as amended.
LITERACY FUNDING
Also on Thursday, the House finally passed the final piece of the public school budget, HB 788, the appropriation for the Children’s Programs Division. That includes the increased literacy funding that Little sought, which school districts could tap to fund optional full-day kindergarten or other early reading interventions. It passed on a 47-21 vote and now moves to the Senate.
LITTLE’S SECOND VETO
And Little issued his second veto of the session late Thursday, rejecting SB 1400, the budget for the Office of Information Technology Services for next year, which had passed both houses unanimously. Little objected to intent language included in the budget, which he wrote in his veto message could potentially hamper cybersecurity efforts.
The Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee wrote requirements into the budget for the office to complete a comprehensive assessment and audit before requesting funds to further expand services to additional state agencies.
JFAC is scheduled to meet Friday at 9 a.m.