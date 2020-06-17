WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Senate voted 75-25 to permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a vote with major implications for Idaho public lands.
The Great American Outdoors Act, which would redirect more offshore oil and gas lease profits to the conservation fund and allow up to $9.5 billion in other non-taxpayer funds to address repairs in national parks and on other public lands.
Both of Idaho's Republican Senators voted against the bill, with Mike Crapo and Jim Risch voting "nay" on Wednesday.
The bill has the backing of President Donald Trump.
Crapo, in a statement Wednesday afternoon, said he's "long supported responsible conservation programs at the federal level," and he voted last year to permanently authorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which "has produced a number of environmental success stories."
"However," he continued, "each case should be weighed on its own merits, and the Great American Outdoors Act … makes the funding mandatory, which removes Congress’ oversight ability to determine how much money goes to this program each year. Instead of focusing primarily on acquiring more lands, federal conservation dollars should go toward maintaining the lands the federal government already owns. Many states like Idaho have existing large tracts of federal lands and state and local leaders deserve more of a say in the approval process for projects in their areas."
Idaho's 2nd District Rep. Mike Simpson (R) is co-sponsoring the act in the House with a bipartisan group of representatives from all over the United States. Idaho has more than a half billion dollars' worth of deferred maintenance in its national parks and forests, according to data collected by the Forest Service.
To be "fully funded," the LWCF has to hit a $900 million mark annually, which the Great American Outdoors Act would allow. Since 2001, the fund has hit that mark once. Recently, its annual funding has hovered around the $500 million mark, about half of that $900 million benchmark.
Crapo, in explaining his "no" vote, said Congress "missed a great opportunity to include permanent reauthorizations of the Secure Rural Schools and Payment In Lieu of Taxes programs that help meet the federal obligation to rural counties that house federal land.”
This story will be updated.