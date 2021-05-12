The Idaho Senate on Wednesday passed SB 1150a, legislation designed to prevent those backing an Idaho medical marijuana initiative from collecting signatures in the parking lots of legal pot shops in neighboring states. The bill would require initiative petition signers to be physically present in the state when they sign.
Last week, the House passed the bill in a relatively close vote, 35-25, after it was amended to provide narrow exemptions for military members and missionaries.
The Senate voted, 25-7, Wednesday to pass the bill, with no debate.
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, explaining her 'No' vote, said she opposed the bill because it does not provide exemptions for traveling business people or students studying abroad; those Idahoans would be "disenfranchised" from engaging in the initiative process, she said.
SB 1150a now goes to the governor's desk for his signature or veto.