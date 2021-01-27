BOISE — An Idaho Senate committee on Wednesday delayed its vote on SJR 101, the anti-drug constitutional amendment proposed by Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, at least until Friday.
"We have an issue that's come up, so would like to continue this 'til Friday if we may," Grow told the State Affairs Committee. The senators unanimously agreed to the delay.
SJR 101 was the topic of an emotional three-hour hearing on Monday. It would amend the Idaho Constitution to forbid the state from ever legalizing any psychoactive drug that wasn't already legal in the state as of July 1, 2021, and also approved by the FDA and prescribed by a physician. It's aimed at foreclosing any possibility of Idaho voters by initiative — or future legislatures — legalizing marijuana for medical or recreational use, as all but one of Idaho's neighboring states already have done.
SJR 101 is co-sponsored by 22 of Idaho's 28 GOP state senators, including State Affairs Chair Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, and Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise.