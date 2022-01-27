BOISE — Though public testimony was 2-1 against the bill, the Idaho Senate’s tax committee voted along party lines Thursday to approve House-passed legislation calling for the biggest individual and corporate income tax cuts in Idaho history, and sent the bill to the full Senate for a vote.
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, the bill’s Senate sponsor, said, “This is a good step in making Idaho’s tax code more competitive. … You can’t give tax cuts to people who aren’t paying taxes.”
As in the earlier House hearing on the bill, HB 436, all citizens from around the state who testified on the bill, eight of them, opposed it; while the four people who spoke in favor were lobbyists representing business interests. Opponents said Idaho should first address property tax relief, grocery tax relief, and investments in schools and infrastructure.
“My representative said all of these are possible this year,” Carol Richel of Eagle told the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee. “Therefore, please send this bill back to the House and do the other things first.”
Backers, including Caroline Merritt, lobbyist for the Idaho Chamber Alliance, said the $600 million tax cut and rebate package would make Idaho more competitive in attracting businesses. “This legislation would help to bring our rates more in line with some of our surrounding states … attracting businesses and stimulating an even stronger economy,” Merritt said.
The bill would provide $350 million in one-time rebates to Idahoans who filed state income tax returns in 2020 and 2021, set at either 12% of taxes paid in 2020 or $75 per person, whichever is higher. Most Idahoans would qualify for the minimum $75 rebates. It also would provide permanent tax cuts for corporations and individuals by lowering Idaho’s income top rate for both from 6.5% to 6%, at a cost to the state treasury of $251 million a year, a figure that will rise over time. The lowest-income taxpayers would see no ongoing reduction in their rates.
Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, said, “The one part of this bill that I didn’t like is not every person who pays taxes, in this bill, gets a tax cut. There’s very few that don’t, but there are some. So I have brought forward a bill that I’m pretty sure will get a hearing that increases the food tax credit, because I think it’s important that when we cut taxes, everybody who pays taxes gets a tax cut.”
“You run into very few bills that are perfect, especially on tax policy,” Vick said. “By and large, this is a good bill and I’ll be supporting it.”
Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, sad, “This has been perceived as a tax bill for the wealthy.” But she said, “If we can advance also perhaps an increase in the grocery tax credit,” along with approving legislation she proposed a day earlier to soften the blow of newly enacted restrictions on a property tax break for needy seniors, the state could “keep more senior citizens on that program and not have them be kicked off or have them risk losing their houses. So if we can advance all of those together we will have achieved something.”
Evan Koch of Spirit Lake, testifying virtually, said, “I’m here to urge you to vote no. … The bill was introduced before any other needs or expenses were considered, and that ties your hands going forward.”
Heather Stout of Moscow told the senators, “I have to tell you I’m really appalled that the Idaho Legislature would advocate a proposal that is so skewed to benefit top income earners and corporations while leaving most working folks of Idaho with a very small, mostly insignificant tax rebate.”
Two hours before the hearing started, House and Senate Democrats held a virtual press conference to announce their own plan for $600 million in tax cuts and investments, calling instead for repealing the sales tax on groceries, making the existing state child tax credit refundable, increasing the homeowner’s exemption from property tax, and sending hundreds of millions in state surplus funds out to local governments and schools to offset costs and reduce property taxes.
“We need to get this right, and HB 436 absolutely does not get it right,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise.
Asked by reporters if the minority lawmakers have gotten any indication from GOP committee chairs that their bills will be introduced, Rubel said, “At various times we have been shot down on every single one of these proposals.”
The only two “no” votes in the Senate committee on Thursday came from the panel’s two minority Democrats, Sens. Carrie Semmelroth, D-Boise, and Mark Nye, D-Pocatello. Semmelroth said her constituents overwhelmingly asked her to oppose the bill; Nye cited the public testimony.
To become law, HB 436 now needs to pass the full Senate and receive the governor’s signature; Gov. Brad Little has been championing the proposal, and his budget director, Alex Adams, testified in favor of it at Thursday’s hearing and thanked lawmakers for working with him on the proposal.
Idaho passed a similar, though smaller, package of income tax cuts and rebates last year; last year’s rebates set a minimum of $50 per person, so this year’s marks a 50% increase. However, according to Idaho State Tax Commission figures obtained by the Idaho Press, last year’s rebates went to 706,294 Idaho tax filers, and more than half — 365,295 — received only the minimum amount. That meant a total of $38 million was handed out in rebates to lower income Idahoans, while higher earners received $166.7 million.