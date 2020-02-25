BOISE — The Idaho Senate on Tuesday voted 30-5 in favor of SB 1314, the statewide hands-free law for drivers with cellphones — a surprisingly overwhelming vote in favor of a proposal that in past years has been narrowly killed in that very chamber.
Prior to the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, the bill’s lead sponsor, listed the names and stories of several Idahoans who died in crashes due to use of handheld cellphones by drivers, including a teen who was texting; a young woman hit by a distracted driver on a cellphone; a woman who died on Eagle Road after losing control of her car while texting; and one who survived but was paralyzed after a crash on Highway 55 in Canyon County.
“This is a bill that will save lives,” Winder told the Senate. “Some would say we’re given the God-given right to use our cellphone. … Not true, not while you’re endangering other people. And that’s the real issue. You have freedoms, but you also have responsibilities. So I ask you to consider the freedoms of others, that they might live and they might have a healthy life. Remember lives are lost to this needless carnage on our roads and our highways.”
There was no debate, but five senators rose to explain their votes. Among them was Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, who said, “I have had concerns in the past related to similar pieces of legislation we have considered. I think the bill sponsor and those that have worked on this piece of legislation have done a great deal of work to try to find the exact right spot for us to land on, and I believe this piece of legislation does that.”
“We have a patchwork of regulation around the state, with cities and counties adopting varying rules,” Den Hartog said, “and I think this will clarify this for all the drivers in the state of Idaho. This senator votes aye.”
SB 1314 makes use of a handheld cellphone while driving an infraction; using hands-free devices would be legal. Penalties would start at $75 for a first offense, and rise for subsequent offenses within three years. To become law, the bill still must clear a House committee, pass the House and receive the governor's signature.
It’s backed by Idaho police chiefs, the insurance industry and many others; the bill had 11 Senate co-sponsors, nearly a third of the Senate’s membership. It would replace local ordinances that various Idaho localities, including Meridian, already have adopted aimed at the same restrictions.
If the bill becomes law, it would take effect July 1, but tickets wouldn’t be issued under it until Jan. 1, 2021, allowing for a warning period.
All Treasure Valley senators voted in favor of the bill.
Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, told the Senate he’s come to the conclusion that it’s just too dangerous to pick up his phone and call his wife from the wheel as he leaves the Capitol to head home.
“There are people all the time stepping into the street and you just don't see them,” Heider said. “It is totally dangerous, and could be deadly if we continue to use our cellphones while we’re driving, and I for one am not going to do it any more, and I vote yes.”
Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, said, “I've struggled over this one, because I believe in individual responsibility, and I don’t like more and more laws. But we do have an option.” That option, she said, is technological. “We can make our phones just one button to turn on or one button to turn off, or we can go Bluetooth. And therefore, with those options, I will vote ‘aye.’”
All The five “no” votes were from Sens. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot; Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton; Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville; Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs; and Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls.