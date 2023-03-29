Support Local Journalism


BOISE — The Senate voted Wednesday 28-7 to override the governor’s veto on sweeping property tax legislation. Members of the chamber also voted unanimously to approve a trailer bill that fixes some of the issues the governor had with HB 292.

Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, said of the trailer, "I think it's a good change that's brought forward, I think it's needed." 

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

