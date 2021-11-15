BOISE — Senate Democrats tried and failed to adjourn for the year Monday morning, a move that would short-circuit the newly reconvened legislative session, as GOP senators proposed new bills aimed at COVID-19 mandates.
During a meeting of the full Senate, Assistant Minority Leader Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, made several inquiries into whether the secretary received word from an Idaho court, the House of Representatives or the governor’s office that would nullify the Senate’s May adjournment.
When the secretary responded that no such notice had come, Burgoyne moved to recognize the May adjournment sine die, or without a day, and cease Senate proceedings until the Legislature's next regular session in January.
Burgoyne’s motion failed, 27-6, on a party-line vote.
During this year’s regular session, the Senate voted May 12 to adjourn until next year, but the House voted to recess so that it could call itself back into session — under Idaho law only the governor can call the Legislature into a special session. The conflicting Senate and House votes created a situation that the Idaho Attorney General’s Office called “unprecedented.”
On Monday, Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, noted that an Idaho Attorney General's opinion suggested both chambers likely are at recess. That means this session is a continuation of the 2021 regular session, Winder said.
“We’ve done everything that we can to make sure that actions that this body takes are appropriate and legal,” he said.
He added, “I do not want to see this legislature ... become a full-time legislature.”
Meanwhile, senators introduced seven new bills and resolutions, most aimed at President Joe Biden’s proposed COVID-19 vaccination mandates, which require federal employees and contractors to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, unless they obtain medical or religious exemptions. They also require that employers with more than 100 workers require their employees receive the vaccine or get tested weekly for the coronavirus.
SB 1221 would create a “Federal Overreach Defense Fund” and transfer $2 million from the state’s general fund for legal fees. SCR 113, a proposed concurrent resolution between the Senate and House, would authorize the Senate President Pro Tem and the Speaker of the House to use money from the Federal Overreach Legal Defense Fund for legal costs in connection with suing the federal government over COVID-19 mandates.
Three other GOP-sponsored bills attempt to protect employees and employers from the federal mandates.
SB 1223 updates the Idaho Health Freedom Act as it relates to COVID-19 vaccinations and employment. It also provides accommodations for employees who decline COVID-19 vaccinations.
SB 1224 would provide three exemptions — medical, religious and natural immunity — for employer-required COVID-19 vaccination mandates. SB 1225 would add an employee’s personal beliefs to those exemptions.
SJM 105, a joint memorial, would notify the Biden administration that the Idaho Legislature “strongly opposes” the federal mandates.
SB 1222, sponsored by Burgoyne along with Senate Majority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, and Sen. Janie Ward-Engleking, D-Boise, would require all available federal COVID-19 funds the state has be spent on wage reimbursement for workers taking time off, COVID-19 vaccinations and vaccine resources, care for family members having adverse reactions to vaccinations, COVID-19 testing and a number of other approved purposes.
SB 1222, 1223, 1224 and 1225 were assigned to the Senate State Affairs Committee. Chairwoman Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, announced her committee will meet at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
The agenda also includes this line at the top: "NOTE: Informational meeting only."
The resolution and joint memorial both advanced to the full Senate's calendar and were held for one day.
SB 1221 was referred to the Senate Finance Committee. However, a similar bill from the House was killed on a 12-6 vote Monday in the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, which comprises the Senate Finance and House Appropriations committees.
The Senate went at ease and returned to session mid-afternoon, but after Majority Leader Kelly Anthon reported there was nothing on the docket to consider, it adjourned until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.