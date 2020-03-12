BOISE — The Idaho Senate resoundingly defeated the only major piece of property tax legislation the House has sent the Senate since January, and scheduled introductory hearings Friday morning for its own bills to address property tax relief for Idaho homeowners.
HB 409a, which the House passed as a one-year freeze on local government property tax collections, was amended in the Senate into a three-year, 4% annual cap on those collections. But it was rejected by the full Senate on an 11-24 vote, with all four members of the Senate GOP leadership voting against the amended bill.
Tax bills have traditionally started in the House, not the Senate, due to the Idaho Constitution’s requirement in Article III, Section 14 that “bills for raising revenue shall originate in the house of representatives.”
The Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday morning is scheduled to consider introducing two new Senate bills:
- One from Senate Assistant Majority Leader Steve Vick to increase the homeowner’s index and index it to inflation, which was the previous law until lawmakers capped it in 2016
- One from Senate GOP Caucus Chairman Kelly Anthon to increase both the amount and the income threshold for the “circuit breaker” property tax relief law, which grants state-funded property tax assistance to qualifying low-income elderly Idahoans. That break has gone unadjusted for many years.
Multiple bills to do both those things have been pending in the House Revenue & Taxation Committee since the start of the session, but Chairman Gary Collins, R-Nampa, never scheduled hearings on them.
“After the demise of 409 as amended in the Senate, this means our folks want to figure out some way to give some property tax relief,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder. “(HB) 409 didn’t.”
“They’re not revenue bills,” Winder said. “So they don’t have to start in the House.”
He added, “We know we can do it. Now, they don’t like us when we start dealing with those kinds of things, but the fact is, it’s not a revenue bill, and that’s what the Constitution provides for.”
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, the Senate tax chairman who led the push to amend HB 409a, told the Senate Thursday morning, “This is in the nature of a time-out. It is so that we can do an in-depth look, do some real work, on the causes and nature of what’s driving people’s property tax up at rates that they cannot afford. … So that instead of being reactive we can actually be evaluative, and do something that can benefit our citizens not just in the short term but on an ongoing basis.” An interim legislative committee will also look into the issue over the summer, he noted.
Currently, local government property tax collections are held to a maximum increase of 3% each year, plus allowances for new construction, annexation, and any “foregone” increases not taken in previous years. The amended bill would have set a flat 4% cap, not allowing any adjustments for any of those factors.
“I have some concerns about this,” said Winder told the Senate. “I don’t think we have a complete picture even yet as to what the body across the rotunda will work with us on. ... This may be the only vehicle we have to deal with this issue, I don’t know. But to me, by extending it to three years, that just takes the foot off the pedal to have any reason to try and resolve it.”
Winder said other steps need to be taken this year to grant homeowners relief from fast-rising property taxes, as residential property values skyrocket in fast-growing areas. With commercial property values not increasing, the tax burden has shifted to homes; HB 409a would have locked that in for three years.
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said Wednesday in an interview for Friday’s “Idaho Reports” that the Legislature still will address both the homeowner’s exemption and the circuit breaker this year.
“I think that’ll be one of the things we’ll do between now and the time that we quit,” Bedke said.
In Thursday’s Senate debate on the three-year cap bill, Winder said, “I don’t know how much confidence I have in that occurring in a short time frame.”
“The three years, that becomes very punitive I think to areas like the Treasure Valley that are growing,” he said. “This really doesn’t grant property tax relief, it just limits the amount of spending. No one’s going to get a tax reduction by this occurring.”
Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, said, “Does this really provide the avenue to get to our objective, which is to provide meaningful tax relief particularly for homeowners? I don’t think it does.”
Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, said the bill would do nothing to stem the shift of the property tax burden from commercial to residential property; in Ada County, owners of residential property currently pay 70% of the property taxes.
Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, spoke in support of the bill. “Four percent, as has been mentioned, won’t necessarily reduce folks’ residential property tax, but it’ll at least slow down the increase,” he said. “I feel that this gives us a time-out, slowing down at least.”
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, said, “I worry this is the wrong diagnosis for the problem.” Other moves would address the shift to residential properties, he said. “For whatever reason, we haven’t been able to move forward on those.”
Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, explained his "no" vote. "We are elected by the same people who elect city councils and county commissioners," he said, and they’re the ones who set local government budgets. "Most of them ... are trying just as hard as we are."
Several senators said with tax legislation required to start in the House, they felt like they had no way to ensure this bill wasn't the only thing lawmakers do this year on property tax relief, in addition to appointing an interim committee. Said Winder, "We don’t see all the cards on the table when we’re trying to make decisions."