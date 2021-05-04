BOISE — The Idaho Senate on Monday killed SB 1111a, a bill that would have clarified rules for by-district city elections but was also amended by the House to move all city elections from odd-numbered to even-numbered years. Then, on Tuesday, the House resurrected its own bill, HB 319, which had been dormant nearly a month, that would incorporate the provisions of SB 1111a, including changing municipal elections to even-numbered years.
The Senate voted unanimously Monday to return SB 1111a to committee, effectively killing it, due to errors in amendments to the bill.
"They left out the mayor's election, and messed up the bonding," said Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, the bill's original sponsor. He said fixing the errors "could add an extra 10 days to onto this session, and I'm just not willing to do that."
"Senators, when I started out with this bill a year ago, it was to get districting" in city council elections, he said. The original SB 1111 made changes to legislation passed last year requiring by-district city council elections, making adjustments to make the new requirement work for the cities, including handling the transition in their city elections.
The original bill, before the House amendments, had passed the Senate unanimously.
HB 319 was introduced on March 10 by Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle. The bill initially sought to change city elections to even-numbered years. But on Tuesday, after the Senate killed SB 1111a, the House amended HB 319, to also incorporate the provisions of the Senate bill and clarify the mayoral election and bond issues identified in the SB 1111a amendments.
"There were a couple of minor mistakes that needed to be addressed," DeMordaunt told the House Tuesday.
The House approved each of the amendments by voice vote.
Critics of the election-year change suggested it would make it more difficult to certify a citizen initiative for city elections, which requires signatures from 20% of voters from the previous election, more than three times higher than statewide standards.
Boise Working Together, a nonprofit that successfully gained ballot status for two city initiatives in 2019, last month sent a letter to lawmakers urging them to oppose the amendment to SB 1111a, which is now included in HB 319. The group argued, by switching to even-numbered election years, which typically see higher voter turnout, without decreasing the required 20% petitioners, an initiative effort would be a “virtual impossibility” in Idaho cities and towns.
“This change vastly raises the bar by which any initiative could ever gain ballot certification,” the letter said. “While still maintaining the 20 percent elector requirement, it shifts the base to years in which voter participation is far heavier, effectively skewing the calculus and making initiative certification far more difficult, if not impossible.”
Kathy Griesmyer, director of government affairs for the city of Boise, told the Idaho Press Tuesday the city opposed the amendments to SB 1111a — it supported the original bill — that would have changed city elections to even-numbered years. The city also opposes HB 319, Griesmyer said, because increased voter turnout would not necessarily mean increased voter engagement for municipal elections, which would be moved down-ballot, below partisan elections.
"Cities were never brought to the table with these amendments," Griesmyer said. "Amendment sponsors did not return our phone calls, did not respond to our emails."
DeMordaunt said Tuesday the amendments to HB 319 were "responsive" to city council members and mayors.
But Griesmyer said the city of Boise learned about the amendments as they were being introduced on the House floor.
"I don't know what conversations she's having, but she's not talking to the city of Boise," Griesmyer said.
HB 319 will still need to be passed by the full House before it goes to the Senate for consideration.
Idaho Press Reporter Betsy Z. Russell contributed to this report.