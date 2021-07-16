BOISE — After a virtual closed-door caucus Friday morning, Idaho Senate Republicans announced they don’t support reconvening the Legislature to address hospital employee vaccines, and instead are calling for stakeholder meetings on the matter.
“We call on business leaders, the governor’s office, and our colleagues in House leadership to join the Senate in a series of meetings to find solutions that will protect the employees, patients, and the viability of our health care systems in Idaho,” the Senate GOP said in a statement. “Business thrives when government involvement is limited, and it is our hope that this issue can be resolved before more regulation, as the result of legislation, needs to be considered."
Last week, three of Idaho’s largest health care systems, Saint Alphonsus, St. Luke’s and Primary Health, announced they’ll require all their employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by September, except those with religious or medical exemptions. A day later, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor, sent a formal request to House Speaker Scott Bedke to reconvene the Legislature.
Only the governor can call the Legislature back into special session, but the House this year never adjourned its regular session, instead choosing to recess indefinitely. That’s raised legal questions about whether either or both houses are technically still in session and could reconvene without a call from the governor; an Idaho Attorney General’s opinion concluded they could.
Senate GOP Caucus Chair Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, said it’s “yet to be seen” if the Senate will spearhead the proposed talks. “We’re hoping business does it, but we’ll see,” he told the Idaho Press.
Bedke on Friday, responding to the Senate GOP statement, said, “I will do everything I can to facilitate that and to urge the businesses along to come and sit down and work this out. The problem here is that both sides are right, or they think they are, and so you have to balance the two interests. I appreciate the statement from the Senate, and I’m available.”
Bedke noted, “I’ve made my legislative career arguably negotiating and not just legislating. And I think there’s a meet ‘em halfway type of solution here.”
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said she’d spoken with her GOP colleagues from both houses and suggested “that the smartest thing would be to go and speak to people in a room and have the discussion, instead of dragging the whole Legislature here … so that we would potentially use this for political grandstanding rather than some real thoughtful consensus on something.”
“While we may disagree about the nuances of the issue at hand, that is the more pragmatic approach to how to solve it,” she said.
Gov. Brad Little, who was holding a “Capital for a Day” meeting in Troy in north-central Idaho on Thursday, was asked about the hospital systems requiring their employees to get vaccinated, and he urged lawmakers to stay out of the matter.
"I need to know more about it, (but) my default position is that it's usually best if that's worked out between the employees and employer," Little said, according to the Lewiston Tribune.
Since the health care providers made their announcement, the governor said he'd heard of “a significant number” of other businesses that issued similar mandates after discussing the matter with employees.
“It wasn't a dictatorial decision by the highest part of the corporate ladder. It was a partnership,” he said.
McGeachin on Thursday held a news conference decrying employer COVID vaccine mandates, and invited her supporters to a rally afterward on the Capitol steps that drew about 500 people, including nurses and other health care providers who said they don’t want to be required to get the vaccine.
Harris said after this year’s regular legislative session — the longest in state history — “my senators aren’t excited to come back. … We’re a part-time Legislature, and a lot of people have to go back to their jobs and their businesses.”
All but two of the Senate Republicans participated in Friday morning’s caucus meeting, Harris said.
“The caucus is pretty united,” he said.
Little, the Lewiston Tribune reported, noted that if the Legislature were to reconvene and continue its regular session, it couldn’t be limited to specific topics like a special session called by the governor.
"If I call them back, I can put boundaries around what they consider," he said. "If they call themselves back, it's 'Katy, bar the door.'"
Lewiston Tribune reporter William L. Spence contributed to this report.