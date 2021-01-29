BOISE — Seven GOP senators, including all four members of the Senate Republican leadership, introduced a new resolution Friday seeking to repeal the governor’s current Stage 2 public health order regarding the coronavirus pandemic, despite two Idaho Attorney General's opinions in two days branding such an effort unconstitutional.
“We have received an independent legal opinion to the contrary,” Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, told the Idaho Press on Friday. He said that opinion came from the Legislature's contracted legal counsel at the firm Holland & Hart.
The new resolution, SCR 103, would repeal all current Stage 2 statewide COVID-19 restrictions, including limits on the size of gatherings, requirements for social distancing and sanitizing, requirements that bar and nightclub patrons be seated and a mask mandate at Idaho nursing homes.
Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, chair of the Senate State Affairs Committee, said it was “just a little change” from SCR 101, the measure the same panel had earlier approved on a party-line vote aiming to repeal the current disaster declaration, but that was pulled from the Senate floor by its lead sponsor, Sen. Steve Vick, on Wednesday.
Gov. Brad Little last week blasted lawmakers for moves to repeal his emergency declaration, which he said would endanger federal aid that's speeding the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and extend, rather than end, the pandemic in Idaho.
Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, told the Senate committee Friday morning, “What you have before you is what I talked about when I returned SCR 101 to committee and I said we can do better. I think this is the better version.”
“What it does really is fairly simple,” he said. After a long list of “whereas” clauses, the “now therefore be it resolved” paragraph at the end would terminate the Dec. 30, 2020, modified Stage 2 order issued by the governor and state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen. “This is what we’re going to do, and that is remove the Stage 2 restrictions,” Vick said.
Anthon moved to introduce the resolution, and Assistant Majority Leader Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, seconded the motion. It passed on a voice vote, with Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, asking to be recorded as voting “no.” That clears the way for a hearing on the resolution in the committee, possibly as soon as next week.
The move comes after two Idaho attorney general’s opinions were issued to lawmakers Wednesday and Thursday that found the existing state law that permits the Legislature to repeal orders of the governor regarding emergencies by concurrent resolution is unconstitutional.
That provision, found in Idaho Code 46-1008(2), has never been invoked or tested in court.
In both attorney general’s opinions, issued to Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, and Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane wrote, “This office can identify no portion of the Idaho Constitution that allows this legislative claim of authority.” The Idaho Constitution says the Legislature can only act by passing legislation, Kane wrote, which means both houses pass a bill and it goes to the governor for signature or veto. Concurrent resolutions don’t go to the governor.
Therefore, the Attorney General’s office found, the use of a concurrent resolution “cannot be considered to have legal effect other than stating a policy preference of the Legislature, or the chamber that has adopted it.”
The new resolution, sponsored by Anthon and Vick and co-sponsored by Lee, Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, Majority Caucus Chair Mark Harris, and Sens. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, and Peter Riggs, R-Coeur d’Alene, doesn’t cite 46-1008(2). Instead, it cites a different section of code, 56-1003(7), which empowers the director of the Department of Health & Welfare to issue and enforce “orders of isolation and quarantine to protect the public from the spread of infectious or communicable diseases.” That section says nothing about legislative repeal through a concurrent resolution.
But Anthon said he believes the Legislature has the power to do that just like it would reject an agency’s administrative rule. That rules review process happens every year at the start of the legislative session, and in 2016, voters endorsed the Legislature's move to enshrine the rules-review process in the Idaho Constitution.
However, that 2016 amendment, now Article III, Section 29 of the Idaho Constitution, refers to legislative review of "any administrative rule." The Stage 2 health order cites Article IV, Section 5 of the Constitution, which vests the state's "supreme executive power" in the governor, and the same state law cited in SCR 103, regarding the powers of the director of the Department of Health & Welfare to issue orders.
“These are very fine points in the law,” said Anthon, an attorney. “My members in the Senate are interested in nothing more than following the law and making sure that the balance of powers are maintained.”
He added, “This is an introduction hearing. This is a process. This isn’t a decision by the Idaho Legislature. … Just because somebody proposes something doesn’t mean it is the end of the story.”
Gannon, who requested one of the attorney general's opinions, said lawmakers are trying to "avoid the check and balance of the veto process" that the Constitution requires by making laws through concurrent resolutions. "If they have another legal opinion I think they should share it," Gannon said. "If the attorney general's wrong, let's see it."
Anthon declined to provide the Idaho Press with the legal opinion Friday as he said it was subject to attorney-client privilege.
“There’s no one in the Idaho Legislature that is interested in doing anything contrary to the Idaho Constitution," Anthon said. "So as this proceeds, to the extent there is further analysis or further factual support of this not being something that’s absolutely 100% in line with our Constitution and our oath to defend the Constitution, it will not advance."