BOISE — After a lengthy and sometimes emotional debate, the Idaho Senate on Wednesday voted 24-11 in favor of a proposed constitutional amendment to forbid Idaho from legalizing any psychoactive drugs in the future.
The measure, SJR 101 sponsored by Sen. C. Scott Grow, now heads to the House.
“We need to hold fast,” Grow, R-Eagle, told the Senate.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said the proposed amendment “would effectively operate as a permanent ban on medical cannabis” and would prevent Idahoans from benefiting from “medical breakthroughs.”
Grow said without the amendment, Idaho will face increased violence, homelessness, drug cartels and more. “Our citizens demand it,” he told the Senate, saying that in conversations, phone calls and emails, Idahoans have told him they don’t want the “insignificant” tax revenues that could be gained from the sale of legalized marijuana or other drugs.
Under the measure, the only psychoactive drugs Idaho could permit would be those legal in the state as of July 1, 2021, FDA approved, and prescribed by a doctor.
Four Republicans joined all seven Senate Democrats in opposing the measure, as it reached the two-thirds majority required for a constitutional amendment without a single vote to spare. To change the Idaho Constitution, the measure needs two-thirds support in each house plus majority support from voters in the November 2022 general election.
Because a constitutional amendment must win voter approval, Grow said, “This amendment will allow Idahoans to choose for themselves whether they want to live in a drug-free state, free from drug culture or not. Should we not let the citizens of Idaho decide?”
Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, told the Senate, “I am not in support of legalizing recreational marijuana. I do support medical cannabis, CBD products and hemp as an agricultural crop. I know a Vietnam vet who almost died from years and years of opioids, but is now free of them with CBD. This can be an aid to end our opioid crisis.”
She added, “I reject referring to a federal agency in our Constitution whose rules and regulations are never constant, they change with administrations,” and said, “Science is ever-evolving, and we could easily be given further information.”
Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, said, “Senators, we need to draw a line in the sand against the legalization of marijuana, and now as we’ve seen, heroin or meth,” pointing to the recent decriminalization move in Oregon. “People are fleeing those states and coming to Idaho.”
Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, said, “This bill makes sense to me. Look around. Look at all these states that have openly legalized these kinds of drugs, and not just marijuana but others.” She said they still have active black markets for drugs, and accompanying problems. “So we will not be cleaning up the problems that some think we will, and we will be inviting huge money and huge political power into Idaho through the cannabis industry,” she said. “I think this is a wise move.”
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said, “Having lost three close family members in less than four years, I know what writhing in pain looks like, and I know when pain becomes too intense and all hope has fallen off the cliff, people seek a small amount of relief and a single ray of hope. I believe medical cannabis is a humanitarian issue, not a substance abuse issue, and I do not want to take even a small ray of hope or a small amount of relief away from anyone.”
Sen. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton, said, “None of you want to be on the road when there’s somebody that’s hyped up on a psychoactive drug.” He referenced the trucking business. “It’s not safe,” he said. “Good senators, I’m begging you,” Burtenshaw said, pausing with emotion, “we have to keep this state clean. … We have to protect our children … from this plague.”