BOISE — Idaho Senate Democrats said Friday that they believe it’s illegal to convene the Senate next week, after senators voted May 12 to adjourn for the year, and any legislation that’s passed likely won’t be valid. However, they’re also proposing their own legislation.
The Senate Democrats' bill would require expeditious spending of federal COVID-19 aid to help Idaho teachers and other front-line workers.
“Hopefully whatever we entertain will be thoughtful, and the rest of it we just need to say ‘no’ and go home,” said Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum.
Senate Assistant Minority Leader Grant Burgoye, D-Boise, an attorney, told reporters during a virtual press conference Friday morning, “Next week the Idaho Senate will enter unprecedented and uncharted territory by attempting to reconvene after having made a final decision, an irrevocable decision, to adjourn on May 12, 2021 for the year.”
“The fact is that anyone wanting to convene the Senate next week needed to get into court, raise the constitutional issues that arise from the very unique way that the last legislative session ended, and see if the court would be willing to issue an order nullifying the Senate’s decision to adjourn sine die. The Senate’s received no such court order," he said.
While the Senate adjourned for the year on May 12, the Idaho House merely recessed indefinitely, promising to reconvene before Dec. 31. An Idaho Attorney General's opinion issued in May held that because the Idaho Constitution doesn’t allow one house to adjourn for more than three days without the concurrence of the other, both houses technically remain in session. However, the opinion also called the situation “unique and without precedent,” and noted there was “risk” in pursuing this course, because a court could rule differently.
GOP legislative leaders plan to reconvene the legislative session on Monday to address the Biden Administration’s proposed vaccine mandates.
Senate Minority Caucus Chair Janie Ward Engelking, D-Boise, said, "If we're going to be here, we're going to try to do something that will matter to people."
Said Burgoyne, “Yes, we don’t think this session is legal, however we’re going to be here anyway, and the Republicans are going to be putting up legislation. We might as well put up this single piece of legislation and try to pass it. And if it passes, I think we’ll probably in January want to pass it again, just to make sure that it is law.”
Stennett decried the reconvening of the Senate over vaccines as "political grandstanding."
“To be called back for an undetermined period of time, for an undetermined number of bills, legislation that we don’t even have, over something that could have been done in January, where it’s already being arbitrated in federal court, seems a really colossal waste of taxpayer money and time," she said.
Burgoyne noted that a federal court already has enjoined the Biden Administration’s proposed OSHA rule requiring employers with 100 or more employees to require vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing, and that that lawsuit was bipartisan in that the Democratic governor of Kansas was among those bringing it.
Idaho currently is involved in two separate lawsuits over the proposed federal vaccine rules for employers and federal contractors.