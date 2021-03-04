BOISE — A bill to allow people to obtain driving credentials regardless of their immigration status won't move forward this year in the Idaho Legislature.
The Senate Transportation Committee heard lengthy testimony Thursday, mostly in favor of SB 1132; the bill received support from agricultural and business leaders, and opposition from law enforcement officials.
"This legislation would make our roads safer," said Rick Naerebout, CEO of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association.
The bill would have allowed people without legal permanent residency in the U.S. to obtain a driver’s authorization card with proof of Idaho residency, such as a power bill and proof of person, such as a birth certificate. Applicants would get the authorization after receiving the proper training and would be required to obtain driver's insurance before driving on Idaho roads.
Bill sponsor Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, said undocumented workers are "an integral part of our workforce." He said undocumented workers make up 3% of Idaho's workforce, over 40% of the state's agriculture workers and over 70% of the workers in the dairy industry in Idaho.
Naerebout said nationwide, 50% of workers in the agriculture industry are undocumented, "that means half of every meal you consume was brought to you by an undocumented worker."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported last year that that undocumented workers make up just under 50% of farm workers in the U.S.
"We can't ignore the fact that we can't even do the basic needs of feeding ourselves without these individuals in the country," Naerebout said.
State government is not tasked with addressing federal immigration issues, he said, but through this legislation he believes the state can start to address some of the problems brought on by federal immigration problems.
Ruby Mendez-Mota, campaign strategist with the ACLU of Idaho, also testified in favor of the bill, saying undocumented people are often left with no choice other than to drive without a license.
A study from Idaho Legislature's Office of Performance Evaluations found in states where undocumented immigrants are able to obtain driving authorization, road safety improved and undocumented people work more hours.
Estefania Mondragon of the advocacy organization Poder of Idaho also testified in favor, pointing out that undocumented people who qualify for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program are able to obtain driving authority.
"What is one more step to know who is driving on your roads?" Mondragon said.
Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue, representing the Idaho Sheriffs Association, testified against the bill. He explained that in Idaho, sheriffs' departments are in charge of issuing driver's licenses.
"This bill would ask the sheriffs of this state to ignore their oath of office, to support the Constitution, by ordering us to issue a license to someone who is illegally in this country," Donahue said. "This is a moral dilemma that most sheriffs would have a very difficult time coming to grips with this."
He added that if the bill moved forward, "many sheriffs would simply not do it."
Nampa Police Capt. Curt Shankel, representing the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association, also testified against the bill.
Talks of providing driving credentials to undocumented immigrants in Idaho have been ongoing for years.
"You heard today that undocumented immigrants shouldn't be here. They are here. They were here before this bill was an idea on a napkin," Guthrie said.
Sen. Chuck Winder, R- Boise, said he recalled a bill to give driving authority to undocumented immigrants was in a committee he was part of 12 years ago.
"I don't want to just put this in a drawer," he said.
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, made a motion to send the bill to the Senate floor. The majority of the committee voted to hold the bill. The committee members requested that the bill be worked on in an interim legislative committee.