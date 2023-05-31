Sen. Mike Crapo roundtable (copy) (copy)

Sen. Mike Crapo leads a roundtable discussion in the Lincoln Auditorium of the Idaho state Capitol on Oct. 12, 2021. Crapo and fellow Idaho Sen. Jim Risch co-sponsored the Accelerating Deployment of Versatile, Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy (ADVANCE) Act of 2023, which passed a Senate committee on a 16-3 vote on Wednesday. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

A U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday passed a bipartisan bill co-sponsored by Idaho’s senators that is meant to boost development of new nuclear technology.

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee voted 16-3 in favor of the Accelerating Deployment of Versatile, Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy (ADVANCE) Act of 2023, according to a press release. Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch introduced the bill in March with sponsor Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia.

Sen. Jim Risch

