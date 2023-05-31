Sen. Mike Crapo leads a roundtable discussion in the Lincoln Auditorium of the Idaho state Capitol on Oct. 12, 2021. Crapo and fellow Idaho Sen. Jim Risch co-sponsored the Accelerating Deployment of Versatile, Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy (ADVANCE) Act of 2023, which passed a Senate committee on a 16-3 vote on Wednesday.
A U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday passed a bipartisan bill co-sponsored by Idaho’s senators that is meant to boost development of new nuclear technology.
The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee voted 16-3 in favor of the Accelerating Deployment of Versatile, Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy (ADVANCE) Act of 2023, according to a press release. Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch introduced the bill in March with sponsor Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia.
Crapo and Risch are among 16 co-sponsors, which include Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina; Cory Booker, D-New Jersey; John Barrasso, R-Wyoming; and Mark Kelly, D-Arizona.
“Idaho is home to the world-leading Idaho National Laboratory, a facility responsible for promoting international nuclear competitiveness through research, innovation and workforce development,” Crapo said in the release. “The ADVANCE Act shows bipartisan support for continuing our investment in nuclear energy—strengthening national security, diversifying our energy portfolio and growing the economy.”
S. 1111 would reduce regulatory costs for licenses on advanced nuclear reactor technologies, create an incentive for successful deployment of next-generation nuclear reactors and require the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to develop a pathway for timely licensing of nuclear facilities at brownfield sites — which are contaminated sites.
The bill also authorizes funding to assist in cleaning up legacy abandoned mining sites on Tribal lands.
It would allow the NRC to lead international forums to develop regulations for advanced nuclear reactors and establish a joint Commerce Department and Energy Department initiative to facilitate outreach to nations seeking to develop advanced nuclear programs.
“With the ADVANCE Act’s passage out of committee, we are one step closer to spurring the development and deployment of advanced nuclear technologies,” Risch said in the release. “Idaho’s own INL has long been a leader in nuclear research, and with this bill, we can further unlock nuclear’s vast clean energy potential.”
The 83-page act also makes a number of changes to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission that are meant to improve its efficiency and strengthen the country’s nuclear fuel cycle and supply chain infrastructure.
The legislation implements key recommendations that came out of a 2020 Department of Energy report that found a decline of the county’s industrial nuclear supply capabilities.