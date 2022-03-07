BOISE — Every Idaho legislative session should end by the last Friday in March with only narrow exceptions, Idaho senators said Monday, as they voted 28-6 in favor of legislation to make that the law.
The vote follows the longest legislative session in Idaho history — last year’s session didn’t officially end until Nov. 17. But the bill, SB 1239a, now moves to the House. It was the House last year that refused to adjourn the annual Idaho legislative session, instead recessing in May when the Senate wanted to adjourn. That allowed lawmakers to come back for more into November.
Under the bill, the only exceptions to the March deadline would be cases of declared statewide emergency, waiting to act on a gubernatorial veto, or when the requirement is overridden by passage of a concurrent resolution.
Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, the bill’s sponsor, said, “It provides an expectation for our citizen legislators and for our citizens.”
“In the event that we don’t consistently do that, at the very least it would leave us cause for pause to reflect, and to remind ourselves that we are a part-time, citizen Legislature,” he said.
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, an attorney, said, “If it were being done as a constitutional amendment, I could support it.” Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, agreed; both voted against the bill.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, “This is an interesting dilemma we found ourselves in last year. This bill is an effort to try and deal with some of that.” He thanked Guthrie for his “continued diligence” on the issue; Guthrie proposed a version of the bill last year as well.
To become law, SB 1239a would now have to clear a House committee, pass the full House, and receive the governor’s signature.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.