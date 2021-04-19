BOISE — The Idaho Senate voted Monday to concur with House amendments to a city election bill that would move all non-partisan city elections from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years.
SB 1111 was a consensus bill adjusting rules for by-district elections in Idaho’s largest cities that lawmakers enacted last year. On April 9, SB 1111 was amended to, among other things, move all nonpartisan elections to even-numbered years, along with all partisan elections, from the Legislature to president. The change drew criticism from Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate as well as from a local advocacy group.
"The initial bill that we approved was very different than this, and, at the last minute, (amendments) took this off the rails," said Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise.
Last week, the House voted 53-16 to approve the amended version of the bill, and on Monday, the Senate voted 24-11 to concur with those amendments.
SB 1111, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, would “clean up” last year’s law requiring Idaho cities of more than 100,000 population to elect their city council members from geographic districts, rather than citywide. Under the bill, those cities — currently just Boise and Meridian, and likely soon to include Nampa — would elect their councils by district in 2023. The bill provides that those who run for city council in those cities in November 2021 will run for just two-year terms, and will run under the current system. Then, in 2023, all council members would be up for election, half for two-year terms and half for four-year terms. That would create a staggered term system moving forward.
Delayed census data spurred SB 1111, Winder said. On Monday, he told the Senate he hoped the bill wouldn't be amended because he didn't want any further delay to the districting requirement; however, he agreed with the House amendments, proposed by Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle.
"I think the amendments are positive, in some regard, and support what the original bill's intent was," Winder said.
Senate Democrats disagreed. Wintrow was joined by Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, in suggesting the amendment to change elections to even-numbered years is not germane to the bill.
"The bill was specifically targeted to the unique problem of the census and … drawing the districts," Burgoyne said. "I do not regard the amendments to be germane to that mission, injecting a wholly different issue and dynamic for non-partisan elections by attempting to move them to partisan elections … which I do not think will be positive for our local governments."
Other critics of the election-year change suggested it would make it more difficult to certify a citizen initiative for city elections, which requires signatures from 20% of voters from the previous election, more than three times higher than statewide standards.
Boise Working Together, a nonprofit that successfully gained ballot status for two city initiatives in 2019, this month sent a letter to lawmakers urging them to oppose the amendment. The group argued, by switching to even-numbered election years, which typically see higher voter turnout, without decreasing the required 20% petitioners, an initiative effort would be a “virtual impossibility” in Idaho cities and towns.
“This change vastly raises the bar by which any initiative could ever gain ballot certification,” the letter said. “While still maintaining the 20 percent elector requirement, it shifts the base to years in which voter participation is far heavier, effectively skewing the calculus and making initiative certification far more difficult, if not impossible.”
Monday's decision was not the final vote on SB 1111; essentially it means the Senate has agreed to consider the amended version of SB 1111, which likely will occur this week.