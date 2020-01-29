BOISE – March 14 could become “Idaho Women’s Day” under a resolution that unanimously passed the Idaho Senate on Wednesday, in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage and the role of women in Idaho, historically and into the future.
The Senate concurrent resolution still needs House approval to become final.
The new holiday wouldn’t require any closing of government offices; instead, it would be a commemoration to bring attention and honor to Idaho women. In years when March 14 falls on a Saturday, including this year, it would be celebrated on the previous Friday; when it falls on a Sunday, it’d be celebrated on Monday.
The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote, was ratified in 1920 when Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify it – but Idaho acted much earlier. “Idaho was a leader, as the fourth state – in 1896 – to grant this right and privilege,” said Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, the lead sponsor of the measure in the Senate.
The Idaho State Historical Society proposed the new commemoration, as part of a series of activities around the state to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage this year. Lodge said it would “create an Idaho Women’s Day to recognize the importance of women in Idaho’s past, present and future.”
The Historical Society carefully selected the date, Lodge said, to fall within Women’s History Month, a national commemoration; and to fall on “a significant date in the history of women in Idaho.” In 1891, March 14 was the date that the first Idaho Legislature approved the Idaho state seal, the only state seal designed by a woman, Emma Edwards Green.
Green’s seal, notably, depicts both a man and a woman, on an equal plane. It also recognizes key Idaho industries and symbols.
“Her symbolism combined the ideals of justice and liberty in Idaho’s future, and placed men and women at equal stature on our seal at a time of serious discussion regarding women’s suffrage,” Lodge told the Senate.
A bipartisan group of nine senators co-sponsored the resolution, SCR 118, including Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill. Hill, R-Rexburg, spoke out in favor of it on Wednesday.
“As men in this body, we want to also express our support for this resolution and our appreciation for the women who play such an important part in Idaho, both past and present, and what we look forward to in the future,” Hill said. “We are very grateful for the women who serve in this body. We are infinitely better because of the women who serve in this body.”
The Idaho Senate currently has nine women among its 35 members.
“I look at some of the photos of some of the early legislatures,” Hill said, which hang in the state Capitol hallways, and show few women. “I did not only think that had to be boring, but I don’t think they get some of the depth that a woman can bring to the body,” he said, “in helping us to understand things in a slightly different way, and to work together for the betterment of this state.”