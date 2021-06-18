Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo on Thursday introduced legislation to incentivize domestic manufacturing of semiconductors. The proposal comes amid a global microchip shortage that's straining industries from personal computers to automobiles.
The Facilitating American-Built Semiconductors (FABS) Act would create a 25% investment tax credit for investments in semiconductor manufacturing, both for manufacturing equipment and the construction of semiconductor manufacturing facilities, said a news release. The proposal includes incentives for the manufacturing of semiconductors, as well as for the manufacturing of the specialized tooling equipment required in the semiconductor manufacturing process.
Crapo, a Republican and ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, introduced the bill with Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon.
“Helping American semiconductor manufacturers strengthen their supply chains to better protect critical technologies is a longstanding bipartisan effort,” Crapo said in the release. “…Leveraging federal government incentives to bolster American companies and bring chip and semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States is critical. This tax incentive is a great step toward our goal of fortifying our supply chains, strengthening national security and boosting economic competitiveness.”
The share of global semiconductor production in the United States has dropped from 37% in 1990 to 12% today, the release said. Meanwhile, 75% of global production is now based in East Asia. That's where a slowdown in current production — a result of the coronavirus pandemic as well as natural disasters — is forcing auto dealers, which can use up to thousands of microchips in each vehicle, to keep mostly finished cars on factory floors.
Leaders of Boise semiconductor manufacturer Micron Technology applauded the proposal, suggesting it would enhance the U.S. competitiveness, accelerate innovation and spur economic growth.
As part of the proposal, taxpayers could elect to receive the tax credit as a direct payment, and must choose to do so before their facility or equipment is placed in service. The credit would be permanent.