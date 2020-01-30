Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill announced Thursday he will not seek reelection this year.
Hill, a Republican from Rexburg, has served in the Legislature for nearly 19 years. His term ends in November.
"It has not been an easy decision, but after prayerful deliberation with family and friends, I am announcing my intent not to seek reelection to the Idaho Legislature this year," Hill stated in his announcement over email.
"It has been an incredible experience and I will always treasure my time serving the people of Idaho," Hill continued. "I have served under four governors and with 111 devoted senators over the years, along with thousands of state employees, legislative advisors, journalists and other Idaho citizens serving the public. My wife, Julie, and I will miss both the experiences and the friends we have made, but it is time for another chapter in our lives.
"We express our gratitude to the families of Eastern Idaho that placed their trust in me to represent them in the legislature. It is a duty I have taken seriously, making every effort not to breach that trust."
"...Julie and I do have plans for our future, not the least of which will be to more fully enjoy our twenty grandchildren spread across three states. She has been my support, my advisor and my friend, and I joyfully look forward to the future we will share.
"Throughout my years of service, a primary goal has been to increase citizens’ trust and confidence in our government. In many ways, governments here and abroad have weakened the faith of those they govern, but I am proud of the many achievements my colleagues and I have accomplished over the past two decades. Idaho is headed in the right direction. I will continue to work hard throughout the remainder of my term, and I am extremely optimistic that Idaho will continue to promote family values, prosperity, and freedom."