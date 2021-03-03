BOISE — SJR 101, the Senate-passed constitutional amendment to forbid Idaho from ever legalizing any psychoactive drug that’s illegal in the state as July of this year, was a “bridge too far” for the House, the measure’s sponsor, Sen. C. Scott Grow, told a House committee Wednesday, so he’s now proposing a new version.
“We went to a very simple approach, and that’s what before you,” Grow, R-Eagle, told the House State Affairs Committee, which agreed to introduce the measure; its co-sponsor is Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, the committee’s chair. The new proposed constitutional amendment would require a two-thirds vote of each house of the Legislature before any Schedule 1 or Schedule 2 drug could be legalized for any purpose.
Without it, Grow warned, “a wave will roll over us … that will lead to legalization.” He said he particularly doesn’t want Idaho to follow the lead of its neighboring states, including Utah, in legalizing medical marijuana.
“When you legalize one of these drugs at all, then it opens the door to all sorts of other things,” he said. “It’s just another slippery slope to recreational.”
Backers of a medical marijuana initiative in Idaho were cleared last month to begin gathering signatures for a 2022 ballot measure; Idaho is one of just three states, along with Nebraska and Kansas, with no medical marijuana program.
Grow said if a medical or recreational marijuana initiative were to qualify for the November 2022 general election ballot and the constitutional amendment also appeared there, “A constitutional amendment trumps the other two initiatives. So if you want to have any hope of trumping medical or recreational marijuana, the constitutional amendment is the way to do it, and then it’s done,” he said.
“This is our last chance to stop it. It’s never been tried in any state in the nation,” he said. “That’s why you can go to all the other 49 states and they’ve all adopted the drugs, because they get the pressure from outside money.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said he was concerned that the proposal would “allow a minority to dictate what decision will be made.”
Grow said that’s needed because otherwise, pro-drug forces will influence a majority of the Legislature. “It’s called ‘pot corruption,’” he said. “They start with campaign contributions. … Money talks.”
“Let’s make sure that if that kind of pressure comes, they have an uphill fight to try to legalize recreational drugs,” he said.
Gannon said, “The reasoning doesn’t make a lot of sense to me, because … the rationale that money would influence legislators I think is inappropriate. … Certainly I hope that isn’t ever the case.”
“I think a majority can make a decision on these issues just like a majority makes a decision on everything else that we have, virtually everything else that comes before us,” Gannon said. “That’s the way our Legislature was set up. So I have a concern about what you’d call the tyranny of the minority, where a minority blocks action.”
The committee then voted to introduce the measure, clearing the way for a full hearing. To amend the Idaho Constitution, it would have to pass both the House and Senate by two-thirds margins and win majority support from voters in the November 2022 general election.
Grow said he’s already gearing up for the election campaign. “We have a dozen attorneys working on this,” he said. “We can work to get money, we’ve got a PAC put together,” with “high-profile lobbyists that will work with us to get money on a positive basis … to promote this legislation.” He said he thought there’d be an advantage in having “something positive to donate to” at the same time drug-friendly initiatives might be on the ballot and fundraising as well.
When questioned by Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, Grow said if marijuana were legalized at the federal level, it could remain illegal in Idaho under the proposal, because states can have stricter laws than federal laws; he cited alcohol laws that vary from state to state as an example.