BOISE — Two Idaho lawmakers have an idea for property tax relief: Scale back the “circuit breaker,” the small property tax break the state currently offers to low-income seniors and folks with disabilities, and instead fund a new “tax deferral” program through which a smaller number of seniors with lots of home equity could sign up to have the state pay their property taxes until they die or sell their homes.
Then, the state would get repaid in full, with interest.
“They’ll never have to pay property taxes again until they sell the home or they leave this world,” Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, told the House Revenue & Taxation Committee
Grow and his co-sponsor, Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, got support for the deferral piece, HB 309, from the House committee on Wednesday, but not for the circuit-breaker changes, which the two estimated would save the state $6.6 million from the current $20 million program. However, that bill, HB 310, still is pending.
Von Ehlinger told the committee, “In some cases, (people) are living in million-dollar-plus homes and benefiting from the circuit breaker program. I’m sure it’s been fruitful for these people, but it’s wrong.”
Justin Baldwin, Gooding County assessor, disputed that. “Taxpayers are crying out for help, and this bill is just a bit of a slap in the face to our most vulnerable citizens,” he told the panel. “I personally don’t know anybody who has a million-dollar home who qualifies for a circuit breaker in our county. … The vast majority of them are just people who just need a little bit of help. They’re widows, they’re farmers, they’re sheepherders, they’re the people that built our communities.”
The current circuit breaker allows low-income homeowners who are seniors or disabled to receive up to $1,320 per year to subsidize their property tax bill. It serves more than 27,000 Idaho homeowners, but hasn’t been updated for inflation since 2006; according to a 2020 Tax Commission report, the median income for recipients is just under $17,000 a year.
HB 310 would raise the maximum benefit under the circuit breaker from $1,320 to $1,500, and add a $4,000 medical expense deduction against qualifying income. But it would also impose a new requirement: Anyone whose home is valued above the median assessment in their county would lose the circuit breaker, unless they can pass an “asset test” to ascertain that everything they own other than their home, including savings, vehicles, property and more, adds up to $20,000 or less in value.
“This cuts down on people who are millionaires in assets,” von Ehlinger said.
Baldwin disagreed. “If any of you are familiar with agriculture, I’m sure you know this feeling: You have assets, but you don’t have cash,” he told the committee. “You’re putting people into a situation where they would have to sell their assets in order to pay their taxes.”
He also questioned who would conduct the “asset tests,” and who would fund them. “Does this mean that we’re going to go back to counting cows and chickens?” he asked. “Are we going to be asking people to go through their silverware? Are we going to ask Grandma what her wedding ring cost? These are all personal assets.”
The committee ran out of time to hear more testimony on HB 310 after Baldwin’s comments, and Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian, said the hearing would continue the next day, Thursday. However, that meeting was canceled, and the bill wasn’t on the agenda when the committee met again Friday.
Grow, who served on an interim study committee that looked at property taxes but made few recommendations other than a currently stalled budget-limits bill, a new local government “transparency” system in which local government expenditures would be posted online for all to see, and a proposal to forbid local governments from saving for big projects, which never got introduced in the current legislative session. Grow expressed lots of interest during the study committee’s hearings in a current tax deferral program that’s long been on the books, but has hardly ever been used.
Grow said he has a neighbor who’s been in his home for 40 years and he and his wife are in their 80s and on fixed incomes, but they don’t qualify for the circuit breaker. He looked at the existing deferral program, and said, “I could see why people weren’t using it.”
Its wage cap is just over $40,000; its interest rate is fixed at 6%; and little funding was made available for it, with a cap of $500,000.
In HB 309, Grow proposes upping the income limit to $50,000 in adjusted federal gross income; setting the interest rate at 2%; and funding the program at $5 million.
“If we assume property taxes for someone were around $2,500,” he said, “that would allow us to have around 2,500 homeowners that could be benefited by this program.” His bill includes an emergency clause, making it retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year, “because we’re anxious to do whatever we can,” he said. Idahoans, Grow said, are “hard pressed to pay their property taxes.”
He told the committee, “We’re paying about $20 million a year in circuit breaker right now. That’s coming out of your pocket and my pocket as taxpayers. … The thing I like about this … it doesn’t cost you or me anything,” because the money eventually comes back to the state.
No one else testified for or against HB 309 at the committee hearing. Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, moved to send it to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass.” The motion carried.
The status of HB 310 is unclear.