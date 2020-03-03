BOISE — Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will visit Boise Saturday to deliver remarks at the 26th Annual Frank and Bethine Church Gala, according to her campaign.
Sen. Warren, D.-Mass, is among the five remaining candidates running nationally for the Democratic nomination.
This will be Warren’s first trip to Idaho, an email from her campaign says, making it the 31st state she has visited since the start of her campaign.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg had been scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the gala, but he dropped out of the race Sunday and is now endorsing Joe Biden.
The sold-out gala, hosted by the Idaho Democratic Party, starts at 7 p.m. at the Boise Centre.
Other Democratic candidates on the national stage, as of Tuesday afternoon, are Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard and Mike Bloomberg. Republican candidates are President Donald Trump and William Weld. Idaho’s presidential primary elections are March 10.