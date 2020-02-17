BOISE — Assistant Senate Minority Leader Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, will retire from the Idaho State Legislature at the end of 2020.
On Monday, Buckner-Webb released a statement announcing her decision and expressing gratitude for the support from voters over the past 10 years.
"I remain humbled by the support of those who elected, welcomed, advised, and worked with me over this decade," she said in a press release. "My mother’s credo was 'Disturb the Peace' and I plan to carry on that legacy, as a private citizen, to advocate for the issues that matter to me and other Idahoans."
She was Idaho's first black woman to be elected to the Idaho State Legislature when she won a term representing Boise's District 19 in the House of Representatives in 2010. Two years later, she won her Senate seat. She is the state Legislature's only African-American member.
Buckner-Webb's family has lived in Idaho since 1905 and she was part of the effort to establish the Idaho Black History Museum in Boise. In her release, she encouraged her fellow legislators to embrace perspectives from a broad range of Idahoans.
"In (my family's) honor, I encourage legislators to move beyond politics, to value inclusivity, and to welcome all voices as we — the public and private sectors — work together to create the best future possible for generations of to come," she said in the release.
Buckner-Webb, in her release, said a quote from Maya Angelou "perfectly captures" her feelings as she announces her retirement from the Legislature: “Wouldn’t take nothing for my journey now."
Buckner-Webb is among several lawmakers who have announced they won't seek reelection this year:
Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, a third-term senator in District 17. Jordan, a former longtime Boise City Council member, is the minority caucus chairwoman and serves on the Senate Agricultural Affairs, Health & Welfare and Resources & Environment committees. She said she will endorse Ali Rabe, executive director of Jesse Tree, for her seat. "Ali represents the generational change we need to see in the Legislature," Jordan said in her announcement earlier this month.
Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, a 10th-term senator in District 34. Hill serves on the Senate Local Government & Taxation and State Affairs committees. “I have no good reason to quit except I think it’s someone else’s turn,” Hill told the Post Register last month. “It’s been an incredible experience.”
Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, a seventh-term senator in District 23 in south-central Idaho. Brackett is chairman of the Transportation Committee and vice chairman of the Resources & Environment committee. The 74-year-old is a prominent cattle rancher who served two terms in the Idaho House from 2005 to 2008 before first being elected to the Senate in 2008. “I have great respect for those who know when it is time to step aside,” Brackett said in September. “I know that time for me is now.
- Sen. Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls, a sixth-term senator in District 30. Mortimer is chairman of the Senate Education Committee and serves on the Agricultural Affairs and Resources & Environment committees. He was first elected to the state House in 2006 and moved up to the Senate in 2008. “I think it’s time to let someone else serve,” he told the Post Register in December. “I’m not a believer that you should serve forever and ever.”
Another prominent lawmaker resigned before the session started, District 19 Rep. Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, who was the House minority leader. Erpelding left to take a job with the Boise Metro Chamber in December. Gov. Brad Little appointed Lauren Necochea to fill the vacancy, and House Democrats chose Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, as the new minority leader. Necochea, who resigned as the director of both the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy and Idaho Voices for Children to take this position, said she plans to run for a full term this year.