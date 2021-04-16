CALDWELL — An Oregon man was killed Friday in a crash on Interstate 84 in Caldwell.
Clifford Dow, 34, of White City, Oregon, died of his injuries at the scene, according to Idaho State Police.
The crash, which involved two semi trucks, occurred at about 11:40 a.m. on westbound I-84 near Franklin Road at milepost 29. Traffic was blocked into the late afternoon, and at 3:45 p.m. Idaho State Police advised motorists to find an alternate route for the evening.
Jesus Gastelum Corrales, 24, of Glenns Ferry was transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, state police said.
Corrales, who was traveling eastbound in a 2006 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, lost control of the vehicle and went over the median, where his truck collided with another tractor-trailer driven by Dow, according to police.