A semi truck driver who ran a red light just before a crash that killed a Meridian man pleaded guilty to felony vehicular manslaughter last week.
Cecilio Eliut Camacho-Montoya, a 32-year-old Arizona resident, has been held in the Ada County Jail since his arrest in the May 19 collision.
According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Camacho-Montoya had been drinking before the deadly crash. Witnesses said the southbound semi ran a red light at the intersection of State Street and Highway 55 in Eagle at a high speed, hitting a pickup truck driving on State Street.
The pickup's driver, 22-year-old Connor Dale Holcomb, was flung from his vehicle by the impact. The semi split apart and then crashed into a concrete barrier, officials said.
Holcomb was taken to Saint Alphonsus Health Plaza in Eagle, where he was pronounced dead.
Deputies who interviewed Camacho-Montoya after the crash reported smelling alcohol, and the driver told them he had drank several beers. Camacho-Montoya's blood-alcohol content registered at 0.22, investigators said, more than double Idaho's legal limit of 0.08 and five-and-a-half times the 0.04 legal limit for drivers with a Commercial Driver's License.
Sentencing in the case is set for Feb. 1. Vehicular manslaughter is punishable by up to a decade in prison.