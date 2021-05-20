EAGLE — A 22-year-old Meridian man died after a semi truck hit his vehicle at the intersection of state Highway 55 and State Street on Wednesday night, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens confirmed Thursday that Connor D. Holcomb, 22, of Meridian, died at approximately 9:15 p.m. Wednesday from blunt force trauma due to a motor vehicle accident, after he was transported to Saint Alphonsus Eagle Health Plaza.
The case is under investigation by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the semi truck, 32-year-old Cecilio Eliut Camacho-Montoya, of Arizona, has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter and aggravated driving under the influence.
Felony vehicular manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $15,000 fine, while driving under the influence carries a sentence of up to 6 months and a fine of $1,000.
Camacho-Montoya appeared in court before Ada County Magistrate Judge John Hawley on Thursday, where he was granted a $1 million bond, court records state.
According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. Multiple witnesses told investigators the driver of the semi, later identified as Camacho-Montoya, was driving southbound on state Highway 55 and ran through the red light at the intersection with State Street at a high rate of speed, the office wrote in an update.
The semi collided with significant impact with an eastbound Ford pickup truck, causing the semi to split apart and hit several concrete barriers before it stopped moving, sheriff’s office said.
Deputies arrived at the scene and began first aid for the pickup’s driver, who was thrown from his vehicle by the force of the impact, the office said. The driver, identified as Holcomb, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office wrote that deputies detected the smell of alcohol when talking to Camacho-Montoya, who told them he had a few beers earlier.
Camacho-Montoya failed field sobriety tests and registered a .22 blood alcohol content level, which the Sheriff’s Office said was over the legal blood alcohol content level of .04 for anyone with a valid commercial driver’s license, as well as over the legal blood alcohol content level of .08 for regular drivers in Idaho.
Camacho-Montoya will appear in court again June 2.