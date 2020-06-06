BOISE — Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, with people shouting at them and recording them with cellphones, a group of officers from the Boise Police Department’s bike patrol began to work their way between two crowds of protesters yelling at each other on the steps of the Idaho Capitol.
It was slow going, but the officers made progress, each holding their bicycle in front of them, until they’d formed a barrier between a small group of counter protesters, some of whom were openly carrying guns, and the much larger crowd chanting on the steps of the Statehouse. The move created distance between the groups during one of this week’s emotional protests of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last month after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes.
Floyd’s death has set off a blaze of protests across the country, and many of those protests have turned into violent riots. That hasn’t happened in Boise, and it’s the job of the Boise Police Department and the Idaho State Police to make sure it won’t.
One of the key differences between Boise’s protests and those in other cities has been where things become tense. While there have certainly been angry exchanges during the demonstrations, they have occurred between two groups of protesters — not between protesters and police. Each night this week, a varying crowd of people have arrived at the Capitol with signs, chanting Floyd’s name, “black lives matter” and “no justice, no peace,” among other mantras. The counterprotesters have typically chanted “all lives matter” or shouted sentiments in support of President Donald Trump. While some of the chants have been distinctly anti-police — on Monday night the crowd chanted “all cops are bastards,” and on Wednesday night an 18-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly spray-painting that phrase’s acronym, “ACAB,” on the Capitol facade — the most volatile interactions were between protesters.
Police, then, have tailored their approach to keeping the two groups apart.
“Our job is to make sure people can peaceably assemble, have their voices heard, and inevitably they’re going to clash with people with different opinions,” said Boise Police Lt. Matt Bryngelson. “And our job is to monitor that and make sure if it does get heated, we show our presence. That’s the best way for us to solve anything, is to say, ‘Hey, we’re the police, here we are, let’s make sure we don’t let this get out of hand.’”
The Boise Police Department partners with the Idaho State Police to watch the protests each night, because state troopers have jurisdiction at the Capitol.
Lynn Hightower, spokeswoman for the state police, told the Idaho Press in an email that the agency would not make anyone available to discuss its crowd-control approach "so as not to compromise those tactics.” However, she added the goal of the state police is to ensure public safety.
Bryngelson, along with the state police leaders, is in charge of the officers at the Capitol, and ultimately decides what strategies police should use. He’s not on the ground, he’s in a command post, watching everything on camera. Haley Williams, spokeswoman for the Boise Police Department, declined to say if the department was using a drone camera to monitor the events, or where the cameras were located.
So far, officers have not made a large show of force to keep the peace, as police have in other cities. Bryngelson said he believes the use of that force by police in other cities has been “responsive” to attacks from protesters. Still, the tempered approach at the Capitol is by design. Officers are usually dressed in their typical uniforms, although they have worn face guards at times.
“If it does come to that, and violence is used on us, we do have that equipment, but … we want to do everything at the lowest level,” Bryngelson said. “We’re not here to intimidate.”
While the crowd has focused its frustration more on systemic racism than on police power, there have been times when protesters have hurled profanity and abuse at officers. Aside from some of the chants, there were protesters on Tuesday night who yelled at officers to kneel in solidarity with them, something some officers across the country and in other parts of Idaho, such as Twin Falls and Hailey, have done. The officers on the steps of the Capitol didn’t do that on Tuesday night.
“I’m in the command post watching on video and I can see my officers stoically standing there and not yelling back, not scowling — standing professionally, in the midst of being berated verbally. … They’re the subjects of some pretty nasty language,” Bryngelson said. “And they know that I expect professionalism. They signed up for this job, and that was part of the job, is that people are going to get mad at us sometimes.”
Watching the crowd from that vantage point, he said, he is able to tell when a potential fight is about to break out. When that happens, he has sent groups of officers into the crowd to escort a person out.
Nor has there been a large number of arrests associated with the protests. Police have released information about the arrests of three people, all of whom were 18 years old. On Monday night, the Boise Police Department arrested a man who officers believe accidentally fired a gun. On Wednesday night, the Idaho State Police arrested a woman they say vandalized the Capitol with spray paint; they also arrested another woman who is accused of taking a flag from another protester.
But the protests have remained peaceful. The crowd has self-policed at times as well, sometimes chanting “keep the peace” when tensions appeared to rise. At one point on Thursday night, some protesters actively encouraged others to stay on sidewalks as the group marched through downtown Boise, rather than spill out into the street as they have done on other nights.
“People so far have been pretty good about (staying peaceful),” Bryngelson said. “We want to be seen, but we don’t want to be overbearing.”