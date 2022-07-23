Support Local Journalism


NAMPA — Idaho’s southwest, including Canyon County, is considered one of the most important vegetable seed producing regions in the world.

Syngenta Seeds tour

Stacy Woodruff, Global Head for Vegetable Seeds Production Operations at Syngenta, speaks to those on hand during a lunch and tour of the company facility in Nampa on Friday.

But the fact that this region is a “seed mecca” is widely unknown, even among locals, said Stacy Woodruff, global head of vegetable seed production operations for Syngenta, a Swiss seed and pesticide company that operates locally in Nampa, Caldwell and Boise. Yet the high desert, irrigated environment available in the Treasure Valley is perfect for growing crops that produce seeds for farmers around the world to grow food, he said.

Syngenta Seeds tour

Emi Gerdes works to split seeds for virus testing in a lab at Syngenta Seeds in Nampa on Friday.
Syngenta Seeds tour

Seed Health Operations Lead Maria Soto discusses molecular and virus testing operations during a tour of the Syngenta Seeds facility in Nampa on Friday.
Syngenta Seeds tour

Judith Rivera talks about the corn Trait Conversion Accelerator process during a presentation at Syngenta Seeds in Nampa on Friday.
Syngenta Seeds tour

Congressman Russ Fulcher speaks during a lunch and tour of the Syngenta Seeds facility in Nampa on Friday.

Erin Banks Rusby is a reporter with the Idaho Press. She covers Canyon County, including agriculture, education, and government.

