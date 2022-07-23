NAMPA — Idaho’s southwest, including Canyon County, is considered one of the most important vegetable seed producing regions in the world.
But the fact that this region is a “seed mecca” is widely unknown, even among locals, said Stacy Woodruff, global head of vegetable seed production operations for Syngenta, a Swiss seed and pesticide company that operates locally in Nampa, Caldwell and Boise. Yet the high desert, irrigated environment available in the Treasure Valley is perfect for growing crops that produce seeds for farmers around the world to grow food, he said.
“All of the major vegetable seed companies are located in this area for a reason,” Woodruff said at an event showcasing the company’s new $15 million global quality control and seed health testing lab at its Nampa site.
The new facility is one of the final stops for seeds grown locally and elsewhere for quality testing before being shipped out to farmers worldwide, said Rebekah Wagner, quality control operations lead who oversees the Nampa facility.
“So the goal of testing is to protect our farmers to make sure that this seed that they’re receiving is free from disease, and also to ensure that as seed is moving globally, we are not risking the spread of disease from country to country,” Wagner said.
The facility tests seeds for viruses, bacteria and fungi. The company is moving toward increased genetic detection methods for pathogens, such as polymerase chain reaction tests, or PCR tests, which find pieces of pathogen DNA and make copies of them, said Maria Soto, the seed operations health lead for the facility.
A positive test does not necessarily mean the pathogen is active, but a negative test means the seed is pathogen-free, she said.
Such testing is important because there are little to no tools, such as chemical sprays, to treat bacterial infections of crops, Soto said.
“It’s not like fungi where you have fungicides … so the best control is preventing the introduction of the disease or the pathogen to things,” she said.
The company’s Nampa site is also home to a Corn Trait Conversion Accelerator facility, where workers hybridize plants to create new lines of crops with favorable traits that farmers want, said Judith Rivera, a lead of the project.
“We’re adding value,” Rivera said. “We’re adding value to the farmer as well.”
This process allows the company to develop a seed and take it to market in a little over a year instead of in six to seven years, she said.
Ultimately, the company’s Nampa operations are a continuation of the efforts of people who have sought to improve farming for generations, said Matthew Johnston, Syngenta’s global head of vegetable seeds and flowers, at the event.
“In some ways, we like to describe that our ancestors in the space did work that we’re trying to continue to do,” he said. The companies that operate under the Sygnenta umbrella have been operating for up to 150 years, he said. “And in many ways, we want to be good ancestors to those that come after us, so that people, not only in our company, but our customers around the world, and ultimately the food production system at large, are benefitted over time by the work that we do.”
U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher flew in from Washington, D.C., for the event. Supporting farming and food production industries is critically important to the nation, with the U.S. agricultural industry comprising 21 million jobs and a $3 trillion economic impact, he said.
“We could not survive as a nation without this,” Fulcher said.
