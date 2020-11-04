Banner Studios presents ‘Something Rotten’ Nov. 12–15
“Something Rotten” follows the Bottom Brothers attempts to write a hit play, against such competition as Shakespeare, Marlow, and Middleton, event organizers described in an event announcement. “Desperate to come up with a compelling show, Nick Bottom seeks the assistance of a soothsayer who shares the greatest idea to ever hit the stage — the future of theatre is musicals. The cast and audience will be laughing from start to finish.”
Seating for this event, held at the Nampa Civic Center, will be sold via POD groups, according to the announcement. This was created to execute a safe seating environment. POD seating is set in groupings of two and four seats and event goers must purchase all tickets in a selected POD grouping. Fans sitting in all POD sections are asked to respect on another to provide a safe environment for everyone in attendance. Tickets are at ICtickets.com, with the first show being 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 and the final show being 7:30 p.m. at the Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Community Calendar
Wednesday
Virtual — Baby Rhyme Time, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs and Star Branch libraries. adalib.org.
Virtual — Global Collaboration and Virtual Design, 10:30 a.m., Boise State University.
Virtual — Wondertime, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Nampa — Centennial Job Corps in-person and virtual information meeting and tour, 2 p.m., 3201 Ridgecrest Drive. Community Night and Free Dinner begins at 4:30 p.m.
Virtual — Entrepreneur Connect Speaker Series, 3 p.m., Boise State University
Boise — Boise Acting, 4:30 p.m., Boise Little Theater, 100 E. Fort St.
Virtual — kids crafts, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs, Star Branch and Victory Branch libraries. adalib.org.
Boise — Live Music at the Vista Uptown Bar, 8 p.m., 813 S. Vista Ave.
Thursday
Nampa — Tai Chi Classes, Nampa Parks and Recreation, 131 Constitution Way.
Virtual — Free Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Nampa — Baby & Toddler Story Times, 10 a.m., Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Ave.
Eagle — Brookwood Country Bazaar, 10 a.m., 68 S. Payette Place.
Boise — Yin Yoga Lunchtime Bliss, noon, Source Meditation Space, 242 N. 8th St. Cost: $13.
Boise — Letting Off STEAM | Egyptian Escape Room, 2 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.
Boise — Boise Beginning Acting, 4:30 p.m., Boise Little Theater, 100 E. Fort St.
Virtual — First Thursday in Downtown Boise, 5–9 p.m. “Support your favorite downtown retailers, services, watering holes and restaurants by browsing the listings” [at downtownboise.org] and “experience art, shopping, dining and entertainment in a special and unique way.”