The second wave of this year's lineup for Treefort Music Fest has been unveiled.
The second wave of this year's lineup for Treefort Music Fest has been unveiled.
The 11th annual music festival that sprawls across downtown Boise boasts 327 artists from 24 countries and 31 states.
“We are thrilled to have so many amazing artists join us in this new era of Treefort,” said Megan Stoll, co-founder and marketing director of Treefort Music Fest. “The Treefort 11 lineup is stacked with so many incredible women and so many different genres represented. We are looking forward to hosting artists from across the country and world in our beautiful city.”
According to a press release, some of the more notable artists playing the festival next year are Dinosaur Jr., Rayland Baxter, Yaya Bey, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Leikeli47, Whitney, Ani DiFranco, Built to Spill, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Cautious Clay, Hermanos Gutiérrez and more. The first partial lineup announcement was made on Nov. 10.
Next year's festival is Wednesday, March 22 through Sunday, March 26. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16. People can see the full lineup and buy tickets on Treefort's website, treefortmusicfest.com.
Treefort is offering five-day-passes for $270, main stage passes for $50 and single-day passes for $100. The festival also offers a variety of other passes to accommodate different needs and schedules, including people under 21 years old. The price of the five-day-pass will go up on March 1.
The 11th year of the festival will also feature a few new venues. The main stage moves to Julia Davis Park; Treefort's own Music Hall will be open; and a pop-up venue is happening in the old downtown Boise Greyhound Bus Station.
