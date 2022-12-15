Snail Mail Treefort-18.jpg (copy)

A crowd watches Snail Mail perform at the main stage of Treefort Music Fest Wednesday, March 23, in downtown Boise.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Dec. 15 on KTVB.COM.

The second wave of this year's lineup for Treefort Music Fest has been unveiled. 

Recommended for you

Load comments